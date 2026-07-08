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'Those With Power Change the Rules': Turkish Commentator Blasts FIFA Over Balogun Decision
'Those With Power Change the Rules': Turkish Commentator Blasts FIFA Over Balogun Decision
Sputnik International
FIFA’s controversial decision to revoke US striker Folarin Balogun’s one-match World Cup suspension could undermine the independence and credibility of international sport, Turkish sports commentator Gokhan Dinc told Sputnik.
2026-07-08T16:33+0000
2026-07-08T16:33+0000
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“FIFA’s current management style is a complete farce,” Dinc said. “Such a disgrace has never been seen in the history of world football.” “It is sad that the FIFA president expects us to believe that this decision was made by ‘independent committees’,” he added.Dinc said rules must apply equally to everyone, warning that exceptions could encourage other countries to demand similar treatment in the future.Dinc also pointed to security controversies surrounding the current World Cup, saying they had further damaged the image of the tournament.
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'Those With Power Change the Rules': Turkish Commentator Blasts FIFA Over Balogun Decision

16:33 GMT 08.07.2026
© AP Photo / Keystone, Steffen SchmidtThe FIFA logo at the headquarters Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday Oct. 29, 2007
The FIFA logo at the headquarters Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday Oct. 29, 2007 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
© AP Photo / Keystone, Steffen Schmidt
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FIFA’s controversial decision to revoke US striker Folarin Balogun’s one-match World Cup suspension could undermine the independence and credibility of international sport, Turkish sports commentator Gokhan Dinc told Sputnik.
FIFA’s current management style is a complete farce,” Dinc said. “Such a disgrace has never been seen in the history of world football.” “It is sad that the FIFA president expects us to believe that this decision was made by ‘independent committees’,” he added.
Dinc said rules must apply equally to everyone, warning that exceptions could encourage other countries to demand similar treatment in the future.

“Those with power can change the rules whenever they want. There is no moral justification for that,” he said, calling the situation a “black mark” on world football.

Dinc also pointed to security controversies surrounding the current World Cup, saying they had further damaged the image of the tournament.
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