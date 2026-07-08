https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/those-with-power-change-the-rules-turkish-commentator-blasts-fifa-over-balogun-decision-1124419316.html

'Those With Power Change the Rules': Turkish Commentator Blasts FIFA Over Balogun Decision

'Those With Power Change the Rules': Turkish Commentator Blasts FIFA Over Balogun Decision

Sputnik International

FIFA’s controversial decision to revoke US striker Folarin Balogun’s one-match World Cup suspension could undermine the independence and credibility of international sport, Turkish sports commentator Gokhan Dinc told Sputnik.

2026-07-08T16:33+0000

2026-07-08T16:33+0000

2026-07-08T16:33+0000

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“FIFA’s current management style is a complete farce,” Dinc said. “Such a disgrace has never been seen in the history of world football.” “It is sad that the FIFA president expects us to believe that this decision was made by ‘independent committees’,” he added.Dinc said rules must apply equally to everyone, warning that exceptions could encourage other countries to demand similar treatment in the future.Dinc also pointed to security controversies surrounding the current World Cup, saying they had further damaged the image of the tournament.

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