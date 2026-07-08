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Trump Says Will Hold Conversation With Putin on Wednesday
Trump Says Will Hold Conversation With Putin on Wednesday
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.
2026-07-08T15:01+0000
2026-07-08T15:03+0000
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"What would you like to ask him [Putin]? Because I'm going to ask him that question," Trump told reporters. "Yeah," he added when asked whether he would do it today. Trump said that his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin remains "very good."The previous call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump was held on July 5. The conversation was initiated by the US side and lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes. The discussion was not merely a protocol exchange but a substantive, businesslike, and highly constructive conversation, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
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Trump Says Will Hold Conversation With Putin on Wednesday

15:01 GMT 08.07.2026 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 08.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongUS President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
US President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.
"What would you like to ask him [Putin]? Because I'm going to ask him that question," Trump told reporters. "Yeah," he added when asked whether he would do it today.

"Give us a question for Putin, because I'm speaking to him today," Trump added.

Trump said that his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin remains "very good."

"The relationship is very good," Trump said.

The previous call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump was held on July 5. The conversation was initiated by the US side and lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes. The discussion was not merely a protocol exchange but a substantive, businesslike, and highly constructive conversation, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
Президент Дональд Трамп приветствует президента России Владимира Путина, Аляска - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
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Putin, Trump Have Understanding Their Contacts Will Be Continued in Near Future - Kremlin
6 July, 10:12 GMT
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