https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/trump-says-will-hold-conversation-with-putin-on-wednesday-1124417514.html
Trump Says Will Hold Conversation With Putin on Wednesday
Trump Says Will Hold Conversation With Putin on Wednesday
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.
2026-07-08T15:01+0000
2026-07-08T15:01+0000
2026-07-08T15:03+0000
world
donald trump
us
vladimir putin
ukraine
russia
kremlin
talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122650870_0:0:2848:1601_1920x0_80_0_0_dbfe74d7bb971137e2dc0c2f476daf91.jpg
"What would you like to ask him [Putin]? Because I'm going to ask him that question," Trump told reporters. "Yeah," he added when asked whether he would do it today. Trump said that his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin remains "very good."The previous call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump was held on July 5. The conversation was initiated by the US side and lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes. The discussion was not merely a protocol exchange but a substantive, businesslike, and highly constructive conversation, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/putin-trump-have-understanding-their--contacts-will-be-continued-in-near-future---kremlin-1124404469.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122650870_106:0:2637:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_b510bf0fd25566f49e93d6f89c68d991.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, us, vladimir putin, ukraine, russia, kremlin, talks
donald trump, us, vladimir putin, ukraine, russia, kremlin, talks
Trump Says Will Hold Conversation With Putin on Wednesday
15:01 GMT 08.07.2026 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 08.07.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.
"What would you like to ask him [Putin]? Because I'm going to ask him that question," Trump told reporters. "Yeah," he added when asked whether he would do it today.
"Give us a question for Putin, because I'm speaking to him today," Trump added.
Trump said that his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin
remains "very good."
"The relationship is very good," Trump said.
The previous call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump was held on July 5. The conversation was initiated by the US side and lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes. The discussion was not merely a protocol exchange but a substantive, businesslike, and highly constructive conversation, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.