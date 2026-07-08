https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/trump-says-will-hold-conversation-with-putin-on-wednesday-1124417514.html

Trump Says Will Hold Conversation With Putin on Wednesday

Trump Says Will Hold Conversation With Putin on Wednesday

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.

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"What would you like to ask him [Putin]? Because I'm going to ask him that question," Trump told reporters. "Yeah," he added when asked whether he would do it today. Trump said that his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin remains "very good."The previous call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump was held on July 5. The conversation was initiated by the US side and lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes. The discussion was not merely a protocol exchange but a substantive, businesslike, and highly constructive conversation, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/putin-trump-have-understanding-their--contacts-will-be-continued-in-near-future---kremlin-1124404469.html

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