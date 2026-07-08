https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/ukraines-black-sea-energy-terrorism-threatens-its-own-nato-partners-1124420415.html
Ukraine’s Black Sea Energy Terrorism Threatens Its Own NATO ‘Partners’
Ukraine’s Black Sea Energy Terrorism Threatens Its Own NATO ‘Partners’
Sputnik International
The timing of the Ukrainian drone attack on the Krasnodarskaya compressor station of the Turkiye-bound Blue Stream gas pipeline on July 7, the same day Zelensky arrived in Ankara for the NATO summit, is “very intriguing,” prolific global energy expert Dr. Mamdouh Salameh told Sputnik.
2026-07-08T18:27+0000
2026-07-08T18:27+0000
2026-07-08T18:27+0000
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volodymyr zelensky
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Salameh could think of multiple reasons for a ramp up of Ukrainian attacks on Blue Stream and TurkStream infrastructure – which ships vast quantities of gas to both Turkiye and Southern Europe:Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem says such attacks’ threat to the energy security of the entire region – from Turkiye and Greece to Bulgaria, the Balkans and Hungary, cannot be overstated.As for the cause, Ozertem can’t rule that Ukraine blindly targeted the Turkiye-bound gas pipeline infrastructure against the background of broader attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.Other possibilities include some sort of provocation, or a Ukrainian government which “does not have full control” over its own troops, according to the analyst.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russia-still-ranks-among-top-eu-gas-suppliers-despite-pipeline-upset-1124390084.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/britains-not-so-hidden-hand-in-ukraines-energy-infrastructure-attacks-on-russia-1124410460.html
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volodymyr zelensky, hasan ozertem, dr mamdouh salameh, turkiye, ukraine, nato, turkstream
volodymyr zelensky, hasan ozertem, dr mamdouh salameh, turkiye, ukraine, nato, turkstream
Ukraine’s Black Sea Energy Terrorism Threatens Its Own NATO ‘Partners’
The timing of the Ukrainian drone attack on the Krasnodarskaya compressor station of the Turkiye-bound Blue Stream gas pipeline on July 7, the same day Zelensky arrived in Ankara for the NATO summit, is “very intriguing,” prolific global energy expert Dr. Mamdouh Salameh told Sputnik.
Salameh could think of multiple reasons for a ramp up of Ukrainian attacks on Blue Stream and TurkStream infrastructure – which ships vast quantities of gas to both Turkiye and Southern Europe:
a US-backed attempt to frustrate the success of Russia’s evasion of Western energy sanctions
an attempt by Kiev to pressure Ankara into reviving its mediation efforts
a short-sighted, suicidal plot by Brussels “to emphasize its plans to stop all Russian gas imports starting January 2027,” despite the harm a shutdown of Russian Turkiye-bound pipelines would have on Europe as the global gas market tightens and prices surge
Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem says such attacks’ threat to the energy security of the entire region – from Turkiye and Greece to Bulgaria, the Balkans and Hungary, cannot be overstated.
“The pumped gas per annum is around 16 bcm to Eastern European countries. Any disruption here will definitely affect these countries because the gas received from Russia via TurkStream is the main supply of gas. Because after Ukraine’s transit role was suspended, TurkStream became the main pipeline feeding the Eastern European market.”
As for the cause, Ozertem can’t rule that Ukraine blindly targeted the Turkiye-bound gas pipeline infrastructure against the background of broader attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.
Other possibilities include some sort of provocation, or a Ukrainian government which “does not have full control” over its own troops, according to the analyst.