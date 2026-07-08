https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/ukraines-black-sea-energy-terrorism-threatens-its-own-nato-partners-1124420415.html

Ukraine’s Black Sea Energy Terrorism Threatens Its Own NATO ‘Partners’

Ukraine’s Black Sea Energy Terrorism Threatens Its Own NATO ‘Partners’

Sputnik International

The timing of the Ukrainian drone attack on the Krasnodarskaya compressor station of the Turkiye-bound Blue Stream gas pipeline on July 7, the same day Zelensky arrived in Ankara for the NATO summit, is “very intriguing,” prolific global energy expert Dr. Mamdouh Salameh told Sputnik.

2026-07-08T18:27+0000

2026-07-08T18:27+0000

2026-07-08T18:27+0000

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volodymyr zelensky

hasan ozertem

dr mamdouh salameh

turkiye

ukraine

nato

turkstream

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Salameh could think of multiple reasons for a ramp up of Ukrainian attacks on Blue Stream and TurkStream infrastructure – which ships vast quantities of gas to both Turkiye and Southern Europe:Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem says such attacks’ threat to the energy security of the entire region – from Turkiye and Greece to Bulgaria, the Balkans and Hungary, cannot be overstated.As for the cause, Ozertem can’t rule that Ukraine blindly targeted the Turkiye-bound gas pipeline infrastructure against the background of broader attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.Other possibilities include some sort of provocation, or a Ukrainian government which “does not have full control” over its own troops, according to the analyst.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/russia-still-ranks-among-top-eu-gas-suppliers-despite-pipeline-upset-1124390084.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/britains-not-so-hidden-hand-in-ukraines-energy-infrastructure-attacks-on-russia-1124410460.html

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volodymyr zelensky, hasan ozertem, dr mamdouh salameh, turkiye, ukraine, nato, turkstream