https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/us-revokes-iran-oil-license--deal-collapses-in-two-weeks-1124414205.html

US Revokes Iran Oil License — Deal Collapses in Two Weeks

US Revokes Iran Oil License — Deal Collapses in Two Weeks

Sputnik International

The US Treasury is revoking its authorization for operations with Iranian oil from July 7, banning new transactions and allowing existing deals to be wound down only until July 17.

2026-07-08T04:57+0000

2026-07-08T04:57+0000

2026-07-08T04:57+0000

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Just two weeks ago, the US issued General License X, authorizing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and petroleum products through August 21, 2026.That license was part of the US-Iran memorandum framework, under which the US was supposed to provide sanctions relief, including waivers for Iranian oil exports.But the US was never planning to honor the deal it begged for.Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent already admitted the trick out loud:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/us-commits-to-suspending-sanctions-on-iranian-oil-exports---reports-1124310777.html

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