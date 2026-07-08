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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/us-revokes-iran-oil-license--deal-collapses-in-two-weeks-1124414205.html
US Revokes Iran Oil License — Deal Collapses in Two Weeks
US Revokes Iran Oil License — Deal Collapses in Two Weeks
Sputnik International
The US Treasury is revoking its authorization for operations with Iranian oil from July 7, banning new transactions and allowing existing deals to be wound down only until July 17.
2026-07-08T04:57+0000
2026-07-08T04:57+0000
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Just two weeks ago, the US issued General License X, authorizing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and petroleum products through August 21, 2026.That license was part of the US-Iran memorandum framework, under which the US was supposed to provide sanctions relief, including waivers for Iranian oil exports.But the US was never planning to honor the deal it begged for.Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent already admitted the trick out loud:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/us-commits-to-suspending-sanctions-on-iranian-oil-exports---reports-1124310777.html
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US Revokes Iran Oil License — Deal Collapses in Two Weeks

04:57 GMT 08.07.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaTreasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Ways and Means during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Washington
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Ways and Means during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
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The US Treasury is revoking its authorization for operations with Iranian oil from July 7, banning new transactions and allowing existing deals to be wound down only until July 17.
Just two weeks ago, the US issued General License X, authorizing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and petroleum products through August 21, 2026.

That license was part of the US-Iran memorandum framework, under which the US was supposed to provide sanctions relief, including waivers for Iranian oil exports.

But the US was never planning to honor the deal it begged for.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent already admitted the trick out loud:
“It is a carrot that we can always pull back.”
This photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency shows a part of Pardis petrochemical complex facilities in Assalouyeh on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, Iran, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2026
World
US Commits to Suspending Sanctions on Iranian Oil Exports - Reports
15 June, 04:38 GMT
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