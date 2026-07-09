https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/at-least-14-people-killed-78-injured-in-us-attacks-on-iran--iranian-health-ministry-1124421512.html

At Least 14 People Killed, 78 Injured in US Attacks on Iran – Iranian Health Ministry

At Least 14 People Killed, 78 Injured in US Attacks on Iran – Iranian Health Ministry

Sputnik International

At least 14 people were killed and 78 others were injured as a result of US attacks on the Iranian territory, Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said on Thursday.

2026-07-09T07:25+0000

2026-07-09T07:25+0000

2026-07-09T07:25+0000

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"While the ceasefire was in place, the United States targeted five provinces of Iran with attacks on July 8 and 9, 2026; attacks that have so far resulted in 14 martyrs and 78 injured. Among the wounded, 47 individuals remain hospitalized, while the rest of the injured have been discharged after receiving medical treatment," Kermanpour wrote on X.Overnight into Wednesday, US forces launched a series of powerful strikes on Iran. US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump later said he believed the ceasefire with Iran was no longer in effect.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/trump-says-iran-escalation-will-be-short-lived-oil-markets-safe-1124420249.html

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