https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/trump-says-iran-escalation-will-be-short-lived-oil-markets-safe-1124420249.html
Trump Says Iran Escalation Will Be Short-Lived, Oil Markets Safe
Trump Says Iran Escalation Will Be Short-Lived, Oil Markets Safe
Sputnik International
The escalation in the conflict between the United States and Iran is not for the long term and will end "very quickly," US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
2026-07-08T16:57+0000
2026-07-08T16:57+0000
2026-07-08T16:57+0000
world
donald trump
us
recep tayyip erdogan
turkiye
ankara
middle east
oil supplies
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/08/1124420092_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4681e34893eb2b71da9b3bc8430634bb.jpg
"I think anything that happens is going to be over very quickly and will only make it safer, including for oil," Trump said from Ankara. "We're not looking for long term."Donald Trump said that oil prices are going to increase slightly while situation in the Middle East is tense, but will stabilize soon.Trump claimed that he may be killed by Iran as he is their number one target."They had leaders, they're gone ... They have another set of leaders. They may be gone. Who knows?" Trump said. "I may be gone too, because I'm their number one target."The president added he does "not care" about being on Iran's alleged kill list, because he is "doing his job."Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has not yet made a final decision regarding the potential sale of F-35s to Turkiye.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/us-could-seize-kharg-island-reinstate-iran-naval-blockade---trump-1124417310.html
turkiye
ankara
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/08/1124420092_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cfd84c60f2b5187adb7dcabf87143bc0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, us, recep tayyip erdogan, turkiye, ankara, middle east, oil supplies, iran
donald trump, us, recep tayyip erdogan, turkiye, ankara, middle east, oil supplies, iran
Trump Says Iran Escalation Will Be Short-Lived, Oil Markets Safe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The escalation in the conflict between the United States and Iran is not for the long term and will end "very quickly," US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
"I think anything that happens is going to be over very quickly and will only make it safer, including for oil," Trump said from Ankara. "We're not looking for long term."
Donald Trump said that oil prices are going to increase slightly while situation in the Middle East is tense
, but will stabilize soon.
"They'll be up a little bit, and this will end very quickly," Trump said at a press conference.
Trump claimed that he may be killed by Iran
as he is their number one target.
"They had leaders, they're gone ... They have another set of leaders. They may be gone. Who knows?" Trump said. "I may be gone too, because I'm their number one target."
The president added he does "not care" about being on Iran's alleged kill list, because he is "doing his job."
Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has not yet made a final decision regarding the potential sale of F-35s to Turkiye
.
"I haven't totally made up my mind, but my inclination is to say, 'He's [Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] done everything. He's helped us in so many different ways'," Trump said at a press conference.