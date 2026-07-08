https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/trump-says-iran-escalation-will-be-short-lived-oil-markets-safe-1124420249.html

Trump Says Iran Escalation Will Be Short-Lived, Oil Markets Safe

Trump Says Iran Escalation Will Be Short-Lived, Oil Markets Safe

Sputnik International

The escalation in the conflict between the United States and Iran is not for the long term and will end "very quickly," US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

2026-07-08T16:57+0000

2026-07-08T16:57+0000

2026-07-08T16:57+0000

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"I think anything that happens is going to be over very quickly and will only make it safer, including for oil," Trump said from Ankara. "We're not looking for long term."Donald Trump said that oil prices are going to increase slightly while situation in the Middle East is tense, but will stabilize soon.Trump claimed that he may be killed by Iran as he is their number one target."They had leaders, they're gone ... They have another set of leaders. They may be gone. Who knows?" Trump said. "I may be gone too, because I'm their number one target."The president added he does "not care" about being on Iran's alleged kill list, because he is "doing his job."Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has not yet made a final decision regarding the potential sale of F-35s to Turkiye.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/us-could-seize-kharg-island-reinstate-iran-naval-blockade---trump-1124417310.html

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