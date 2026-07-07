https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-petro-ivanovka-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124408838.html

Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Petro-Ivanovka in Kharkov Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Petro-Ivanovka in Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-07-07T09:40+0000

2026-07-07T09:40+0000

2026-07-07T09:40+0000

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"The units of Battlegroup Sever have improved their tactical situation. As a result of decisive actions, the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka, the Kharkov region, was taken under control," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 475 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.This is in addition to up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 360 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 225 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 65 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian air defense forces took down 797 UAVs, 11 guided aerial bombs, 27 HIMARS shells, two guided missiles Neptun in the past day, the ministry said, adding that the Black Sea Fleet destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned boats.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/konstantinovka-liberation-punches-hole-in-ukraines-defense---expert-1124396404.html

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