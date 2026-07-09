https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/russias-fsb-says-thwarted-ukraine-west-attempt-to-commit-unprecedented-series-of-attacks-1124421207.html
Russia's FSB Stamps Out Ukrainian-Western Plot to Unleash Unprecedented Series of Terror Attacks
Russia's FSB Stamps Out Ukrainian-Western Plot to Unleash Unprecedented Series of Terror Attacks
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian special services and their Western curators to carry out an unprecedented series of terrorist attacks in Russia using drones.
2026-07-09T07:15+0000
2026-07-09T07:15+0000
2026-07-09T07:39+0000
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"As a result of a complex of operational-search, counterintelligence and intelligence activities, the Russian Federal Security Service foiled an attempt by the special services of Ukraine, with the direct participation of Western curators, to carry out an unprecedented scale and degree of threat (series) of sabotage and terrorist acts using unmanned aerial vehicles at military infrastructure facilities, one of the leading enterprises of the defense industry complex, and also in relation to the military personnel of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the FSB said in a statement. A high-profile terrorist attack against one of the high-ranking servicemen of the Russian Defense Ministry has also been prevented in Moscow, the statement read. Kiev's accomplice helped the Ukrainian special services remotely monitor the residence in Moscow of the high-ranking officer, the statement read, adding that the special services of Ukraine use rented housing to prepare and commit terrorist attacks in Russia. "In the rented apartment, she prepared disguises and food for the safe residence of the direct perpetrator of the terrorist act, whose arrival was planned after her departure from Russia in transit through Turkey and Moldova to Ukraine," the FSB said. Her Ukrainian curator imitated falling in love with the detainee, promised to continue romantic relations in Ukraine after committing the terrorist attack, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russias-fsb-says-detained-2-ukranian-agents-for-passing-on-data-on-crimean-bridge-1124385386.html
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russian federal security service (fsb), ukraine, russia, russian ministry of defense, terrorist attack, terrorists, terrorism, moscow
russian federal security service (fsb), ukraine, russia, russian ministry of defense, terrorist attack, terrorists, terrorism, moscow
Russia's FSB Stamps Out Ukrainian-Western Plot to Unleash Unprecedented Series of Terror Attacks
07:15 GMT 09.07.2026 (Updated: 07:39 GMT 09.07.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian special services and their Western handlers to carry out an unprecedented series of terrorist attacks in Russia using drones.
"As a result of a complex of operational-search, counterintelligence and intelligence activities, the Russian Federal Security Service foiled an attempt by the special services of Ukraine, with the direct participation of Western curators, to carry out an unprecedented scale and degree of threat (series) of sabotage and terrorist acts using unmanned aerial vehicles at military infrastructure facilities, one of the leading enterprises of the defense industry complex, and also in relation to the military personnel of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the FSB said in a statement.
A high-profile terrorist attack
against one of the high-ranking servicemen of the Russian Defense Ministry has also been prevented in Moscow, the statement read.
"As a result of the events, [the FSB] detained a Russian citizen born in 2001, who in 2024 was recruited by the special services of Ukraine through the WhatsApp messenger [owned by Meta, banned in Russia for extremism] to conduct intelligence and locate enemy terrorist targets in the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg," the FSB said.
Kiev's accomplice helped the Ukrainian special services
remotely monitor the residence in Moscow of the high-ranking officer, the statement read, adding that the special services of Ukraine use rented housing to prepare and commit terrorist attacks in Russia.
"In the rented apartment, she prepared disguises and food for the safe residence of the direct perpetrator of the terrorist act, whose arrival was planned after her departure from Russia in transit through Turkey and Moldova to Ukraine," the FSB said.
Her Ukrainian curator imitated falling in love with the detainee, promised to continue romantic relations in Ukraine after committing the terrorist attack, the statement read.