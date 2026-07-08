https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/kremlin-blasts-ukraines-pattern-of-terrorism-against-critical-global-energy-infrastructure-1124415868.html
Kremlin Blasts Ukraine’s Pattern of Terrorism Against Critical Global Energy Infrastructure
Kremlin Blasts Ukraine’s Pattern of Terrorism Against Critical Global Energy Infrastructure
Sputnik International
Kiev constantly demonstrates a propensity for terrorist attacks against objects of the critical international energy system, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-07-08T11:39+0000
2026-07-08T11:39+0000
2026-07-08T11:39+0000
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"We believe that the Kiev regime is constantly demonstrating aggressiveness and a propensity for terrorist acts against objects of the critical international energy system," Peskov told reporters, when asked what Kiev is counting on, trying to attack the infrastructure for gas supplies to Turkiye during the NATO summit in Ankara. Russia has repeatedly drawn Turkiye's attention to Kiev's constant attempts to attack infrastructure facilities of the Blue Stream and the TurkStream, the official said. "Of course, we expect that our Turkish interlocutors and other countries will use their attention to warn the Kiev regime against such actions," Peskov said. Russia is taking measures to minimize the danger of Kiev's attacks on facilities of the international energy system, the spokesman added.Earlier in the day, Russian energy giant Gazprom reported a UAV attack on the Krasnodarskaya compressor station, which is part of the infrastructure of the Blue Stream gas pipeline for export to Turkiye. The attacks on tankers in the Caspian Sea are a manifestation of the terrorist activities of Kiev, Peskov said.Russia's reaction to the attacks is the continuation of the special military operation, the official added.Nuclear Weapons in Baltic States Raises Danger, Not SecurityDeploying nuclear weapons in the Baltic states will not bring security to the region, and Russia will take countermeasures against countries that lift bans on such actions to protect its interests, Dmitry Peskov said.On Tuesday, Lithuanian media reported that the country's parliament was considering lifting the constitutional ban on hosting nuclear weapons. Peskov told a briefing that Russia was aware of Finland's similar move and that the Baltic states would likely follow suit.On July 1, legislative amendments lifting the ban on the import and storage of nuclear weapons came into force in Finland. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Finnish authorities' decision to lift the ban posed real threats to Russia's national security.Macroeconomic Stability in Russia Absolutely Guaranteed, Situation Under ControlThe macroeconomic stability in Russia is absolutely guaranteed, and the situation under control and is predictable, Peskov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin is in constant contact with economic departments, Peskov said, adding that the development of economy in all aspects is the main topic for the government.IOC's Decision to Temporarily Restore Rusisa's Membership Positive NewsThe International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to temporarily restore the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee is positive news, Peskov said."This is positive news," Peskov told reporters when asked how the Kremlin reacted to the IOC statement.The IOC's decision is an important step towards restoring the rights of Russian athletes in international competitions, Peskov said adding that this is an important step towards restoring full relations between organizations.Peskov also said that negotiations with the IOC are difficult and intense, but it is important that all Russian athletes have the opportunity to compete at major international events.On Tuesday, the IOC Executive Board provisionally lifted the suspension of the ROC and lifted its recommendations to international federations regarding restrictions on Russian athletes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/ioc-temporarily-restores-membership-of-russian-olympic-committee-1124412475.html
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dmitry peskov, maria zakharova, russia, kiev, turkiye, international olympic committee (ioc), kremlin, russian olympic committee (roc), turkstream, energy, terrorism, ukraine
dmitry peskov, maria zakharova, russia, kiev, turkiye, international olympic committee (ioc), kremlin, russian olympic committee (roc), turkstream, energy, terrorism, ukraine
Kremlin Blasts Ukraine’s Pattern of Terrorism Against Critical Global Energy Infrastructure
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev constantly demonstrates a propensity for terrorist attacks against objects of the critical international energy system, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We believe that the Kiev regime is constantly demonstrating aggressiveness and a propensity for terrorist acts against objects of the critical international energy system," Peskov told reporters, when asked what Kiev is counting on, trying to attack the infrastructure for gas supplies to Turkiye during the NATO summit in Ankara.
Russia has repeatedly drawn Turkiye's attention to Kiev's constant attempts to attack infrastructure facilities of the Blue Stream and the TurkStream, the official said.
"Of course, we expect that our Turkish interlocutors and other countries will use their attention to warn the Kiev regime against such actions," Peskov said.
Russia is taking measures to minimize the danger of Kiev's attacks on facilities of the international energy system, the spokesman added.
Earlier in the day, Russian energy giant Gazprom reported a UAV attack on the Krasnodarskaya compressor station
, which is part of the infrastructure of the Blue Stream gas pipeline for export to Turkiye.
The attacks on tankers in the Caspian Sea
are a manifestation of the terrorist activities of Kiev, Peskov said.
"This is precisely a manifestation of the Kiev regime's terrorist activities against the international energy infrastructure," Peskov told reporters.
Russia's reaction to the attacks is the continuation of the special military operation, the official added.
Nuclear Weapons in Baltic States Raises Danger, Not Security
Deploying nuclear weapons in the Baltic states will not bring security to the region, and Russia will take countermeasures against countries that lift bans on such actions to protect its interests, Dmitry Peskov said.
"On the contrary, this will significantly raise the level of danger for them, because countermeasures will be taken against such countries to ensure our interests," Peskov noted.
On Tuesday, Lithuanian media reported that the country's parliament was considering lifting the constitutional ban on hosting nuclear weapons. Peskov told a briefing that Russia was aware of Finland's similar move and that the Baltic states would likely follow suit.
On July 1, legislative amendments lifting the ban on the import and storage of nuclear weapons
came into force in Finland. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Finnish authorities' decision to lift the ban posed real threats to Russia's national security.
Macroeconomic Stability in Russia Absolutely Guaranteed, Situation Under Control
The macroeconomic stability in Russia is absolutely guaranteed, and the situation under control and is predictable, Peskov said.
"Macroeconomic stability is absolutely guaranteed. The situation is absolutely under control, it is predictable. There is a necessary margin of safety. Volatility in the stock market, yes, this is the phenomenon that exists now. The market always reacts to events both in the region and in the world — this is a normal reaction," Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is in constant contact with economic departments, Peskov said, adding that the development of economy in all aspects is the main topic for the government.
IOC's Decision to Temporarily Restore Rusisa's Membership Positive News
The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to temporarily restore the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee is positive news, Peskov said.
"This is positive news," Peskov told reporters when asked how the Kremlin reacted to the IOC statement.
The IOC's decision is an important step towards restoring the rights of Russian athletes in international competitions, Peskov said adding that this is an important step towards restoring full relations between organizations.
Peskov also said that negotiations with the IOC are difficult and intense, but it is important that all Russian athletes have the opportunity to compete at major international events.
"The work will continue through our sports departments, they conduct it constantly and consistently. This work will continue," Peskov said.
On Tuesday, the IOC Executive Board provisionally lifted the suspension of the ROC and lifted its recommendations to international federations regarding restrictions on Russian athletes.