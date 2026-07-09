https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/us-strikes-on-irans-territory-constitute-war-crimes--iranian-foreign-ministry-1124421652.html
Iran Blasts Renewed US Attacks as 'War Crimes'
Iran Blasts Renewed US Attacks as 'War Crimes'
Sputnik International
US strikes on Iran's territory constitute war crimes, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-07-09T08:34+0000
2026-07-09T08:34+0000
2026-07-09T08:47+0000
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"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the aggressive attacks by the terrorist army of the United States ... which undoubtedly constitute a grave war crime, and underlines the firm determination of the brave Iranian people to defend their territorial integrity, sovereignty and national security," the ministry wrote on Telegram.Overnight into Wednesday, US forces launched a series of powerful attacks on Iran. US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump later said he believed the ceasefire with Iran was no longer in effect.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/centcom-confirms-us-conducted-additional-strikes-against-iran-1124420786.html
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Iran Blasts Renewed US Attacks as 'War Crimes'
08:34 GMT 09.07.2026 (Updated: 08:47 GMT 09.07.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - US strikes on Iran's territory constitute war crimes, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the aggressive attacks by the terrorist army of the United States ... which undoubtedly constitute a grave war crime, and underlines the firm determination of the brave Iranian people to defend their territorial integrity, sovereignty and national security," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
Overnight into Wednesday, US forces launched
a series of powerful attacks on Iran. US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump later said he believed the ceasefire with Iran was no longer in effect.