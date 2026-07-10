https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/pakistan-builds-first-merchant-ship-in-40-years--but-can-it-build-an-industry-1124433162.html

Pakistan Builds First Merchant Ship in 40 Years – But Can It Build an Industry?

Pakistan Builds First Merchant Ship in 40 Years – But Can It Build an Industry?

Sputnik International

Pakistan has started building a container ship at the Karachi Shipyard – the first in four decades.

2026-07-10T16:36+0000

2026-07-10T16:36+0000

2026-07-10T16:36+0000

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Policy Research Institute of Market Economy Chief Development Officer Ali Ehsan spoke to Sputnik.Why Did It Take 40 Years?Without continuous orders, shipyards cannot retain skilled workers, suppliers, or expertise.Pakistani owners preferred foreign yards with reliable designs and their own financing.What's Being Built?The new ship will carry 1,100 containers and serve regional feeder routes.It will be assembled in Pakistan, but the engines, navigation equipment, and other expensive gear will be imported.Is It Cheaper?Officials claim it will save money, but experts warn a lower contract price does not mean lower total cost.Imported parts, state investments, tax breaks, delays, and maintenance all add up.The Bigger ChallengeBuilding one ship is not building an industry. Pakistan needs predictable orders, local suppliers, technology partnerships, and long-term financing.Ehsan says it should focus on niches: feeder ships, tugs, ferries, barges, fishing vessels, and ship repair.Port QasimPort Qasim in Karachi has become one of the top-five fastest-growing container ports globally thanks to digitalization, customs reform, and coordination, Ehsan noted.But port efficiency is down to institutional reform, while shipbuilding is a matter of industrial complexity, he warned.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/technological-sovereignty-eastern-style-how-turkiye-and-pakistan-are-bypassing-the-west-1124406233.html

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