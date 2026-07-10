https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/russias-fsb-foils-ukrainian-terror-plot-against-rostov-regional-military-air-base-1124430671.html

Russia's FSB Foils Ukrainian Terror Plot Against Rostov Military Air Base

Russia's FSB Foils Ukrainian Terror Plot Against Rostov Military Air Base

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had thwarted a large-scale terrorist attack planned by Kiev, involving the bombing of the Rostov-Tsentralny military air base.

2026-07-10T07:19+0000

2026-07-10T07:19+0000

2026-07-10T07:22+0000

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"Thus, the Federal Security Service in the Rostov Region identified a Russian citizen, whom employees of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine planned to use to carry out a sabotage and terrorist act with the promise of paying him a monetary reward after the bombing of the Rostov-Tsentralny military air base," the FSB said in a statement. The prevented attack aimed at destroying the air base's infrastructure, its personnel, and bombing aircraft, the statement read, adding that Kiev planned to do it with 13 FPV drones with artificial intelligence. The attack was thwarted thanks to the perpetrator's voluntary appeal to the FSB, the security service added.On Thursday, the FSB said that it had prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian special services and their Western curators to carry out an unprecedented series of terrorist attacks in Russia using drones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russias-fsb-says-detained-2-ukranian-agents-for-passing-on-data-on-crimean-bridge-1124385386.html

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