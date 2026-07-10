https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/trump-says-us-agreed-to-continue-talks-with-iran-but-declares-ceasefire-over-1124432264.html

Trump Says US Agreed to Continue Talks With Iran but Declares Ceasefire Over

Trump Says US Agreed to Continue Talks With Iran but Declares Ceasefire Over

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States has agreed to continue the negotiation process with Iran at Tehran's request, however indicating that the ceasefire is over.

2026-07-10T14:48+0000

2026-07-10T14:48+0000

2026-07-10T14:48+0000

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"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump said on Truth Social.Overnight into Wednesday, the US forces launched a series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the move was in retaliation for Iran's actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian forces reported retaliatory strikes on US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, while Tehran accused Washington of breaking the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/us-strikes-on-irans-territory-constitute-war-crimes--iranian-foreign-ministry-1124421652.html

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