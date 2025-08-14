https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/what-is-known-about-ukraines-sapsan-missile-ambitions-crippled-by-russia-strikes-1122612025.html

What is Known About Ukraine’s Sapsan Missile Ambitions Crippled by Russia Strikes

Russia's Armed Forces preemptively struck Sapsan ballistic missile sites in Ukraine to thwart Moscow-range future threats, explained military expert Yuri Knutov.

Russia’s crushing blow followed Ukrainian hints at deployment of a ballistic missile capable of reaching the Russian capital, Russian air defense specialist Yuri Knutov told Sputnik.Sapsan’s Potential Cash Drain Turned Threat Key Western Support Involvement of experts, most likely from European arms giant Matra BAE Dynamics Aérospatiale (MBDA) helped speed up production. Ukraine’s own Yuzhmash manufacturer playing a key role, said the pundit. Russia’s crushing blows on Yuzhmash last year likely prompted Ukraine to relocate production to the regions that Russia’s Armed Forces targeted to thwart Sapsan production.

