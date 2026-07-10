https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/us-strike-near-irans-bushehr-site-risks-igniting-middle-east-nuke-trouble--analyst-1124431907.html
US Strike Near Iran’s Bushehr Site Risks Igniting Middle East Nuke Trouble — Analyst
US Strike Near Iran’s Bushehr Site Risks Igniting Middle East Nuke Trouble — Analyst
Sputnik International
A recent US strike near Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was a “deliberate and short-sighted political gamble” that could further destabilize the Middle East, Qian Yaxu, PhD, from the Center for Regional and Country Studies at Southwest Jiaotong University, told Sputnik.
2026-07-10T13:32+0000
2026-07-10T13:32+0000
2026-07-10T13:32+0000
us-israel war on iran
israel
us
missile strike
drone strike
iran’s bushehr nuclear plant
bushehr nuclear power plant
iran
red line
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_0:137:3072:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_6f7c2b2abddd0e0b62c6a786605425fb.jpg
Iran and Israel had long observed an unwritten “red line” by avoiding attacks on each other’s nuclear facilities.Washington lacks a coherent Iran strategy, Qian concluded, arguing that US actions have instead bolstered domestic support for Islamic Republic and risk inflaming tensions across the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/at-least-14-people-killed-78-injured-in-us-attacks-on-iran--iranian-health-ministry-1124421512.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230568_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c818206e8c35885d3ad29e4a02910a20.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel, us, missile strike, drone strike, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant, bushehr nuclear power plant, iran, red line
israel, us, missile strike, drone strike, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant, bushehr nuclear power plant, iran, red line
US Strike Near Iran’s Bushehr Site Risks Igniting Middle East Nuke Trouble — Analyst
A recent US strike near Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was a “deliberate and short-sighted political gamble” that could further destabilize the Middle East, Qian Yaxu, PhD, from the Center for Regional and Country Studies at Southwest Jiaotong University, told Sputnik.
Iran and Israel had long observed an unwritten “red line” by avoiding attacks on each other’s nuclear facilities.
"With this strike, the US military has crossed that ‘red line,’” the expert highlighted, warning that any Iranian retaliation could target Israeli nuclear sites and lead to severe environmental and regional consequences if radiation were released.
Washington lacks a coherent Iran strategy, Qian concluded, arguing that US actions have instead bolstered domestic support for Islamic Republic and risk inflaming tensions across the Middle East.