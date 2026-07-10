https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/us-strike-near-irans-bushehr-site-risks-igniting-middle-east-nuke-trouble--analyst-1124431907.html

US Strike Near Iran’s Bushehr Site Risks Igniting Middle East Nuke Trouble — Analyst

US Strike Near Iran’s Bushehr Site Risks Igniting Middle East Nuke Trouble — Analyst

Sputnik International

A recent US strike near Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was a “deliberate and short-sighted political gamble” that could further destabilize the Middle East, Qian Yaxu, PhD, from the Center for Regional and Country Studies at Southwest Jiaotong University, told Sputnik.

2026-07-10T13:32+0000

2026-07-10T13:32+0000

2026-07-10T13:32+0000

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Iran and Israel had long observed an unwritten “red line” by avoiding attacks on each other’s nuclear facilities.Washington lacks a coherent Iran strategy, Qian concluded, arguing that US actions have instead bolstered domestic support for Islamic Republic and risk inflaming tensions across the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/at-least-14-people-killed-78-injured-in-us-attacks-on-iran--iranian-health-ministry-1124421512.html

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