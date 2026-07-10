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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/us-strike-near-irans-bushehr-site-risks-igniting-middle-east-nuke-trouble--analyst-1124431907.html
US Strike Near Iran’s Bushehr Site Risks Igniting Middle East Nuke Trouble — Analyst
US Strike Near Iran’s Bushehr Site Risks Igniting Middle East Nuke Trouble — Analyst
Sputnik International
A recent US strike near Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was a “deliberate and short-sighted political gamble” that could further destabilize the Middle East, Qian Yaxu, PhD, from the Center for Regional and Country Studies at Southwest Jiaotong University, told Sputnik.
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Iran and Israel had long observed an unwritten “red line” by avoiding attacks on each other’s nuclear facilities.Washington lacks a coherent Iran strategy, Qian concluded, arguing that US actions have instead bolstered domestic support for Islamic Republic and risk inflaming tensions across the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/at-least-14-people-killed-78-injured-in-us-attacks-on-iran--iranian-health-ministry-1124421512.html
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US Strike Near Iran’s Bushehr Site Risks Igniting Middle East Nuke Trouble — Analyst

13:32 GMT 10.07.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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A recent US strike near Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was a “deliberate and short-sighted political gamble” that could further destabilize the Middle East, Qian Yaxu, PhD, from the Center for Regional and Country Studies at Southwest Jiaotong University, told Sputnik.
Iran and Israel had long observed an unwritten “red line” by avoiding attacks on each other’s nuclear facilities.

"With this strike, the US military has crossed that ‘red line,’” the expert highlighted, warning that any Iranian retaliation could target Israeli nuclear sites and lead to severe environmental and regional consequences if radiation were released.

Washington lacks a coherent Iran strategy, Qian concluded, arguing that US actions have instead bolstered domestic support for Islamic Republic and risk inflaming tensions across the Middle East.
A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
At Least 14 People Killed, 78 Injured in US Attacks on Iran – Iranian Health Ministry
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