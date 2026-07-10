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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/us-wants-no-israeli-involvement-in-strikes-against-iran---reports-1124431774.html
US Wants No Israeli Involvement in Strikes Against Iran - Reports
US Wants No Israeli Involvement in Strikes Against Iran - Reports
Sputnik International
The administration of US President Donald Trump does not want to see Israel involved in the strikes against Iran amid renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran, media reported on Friday, citing two Israeli sources.
2026-07-10T13:21+0000
2026-07-10T13:21+0000
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"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu would really want to join the US strikes,” one of the sources told CNN, “but the US doesn't want Israel involved at the moment.” Overnight into Wednesday, the US forces launched a series of powerful strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the move was in retaliation for Iran's actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian forces reported retaliatory strikes on US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, while Iranian authorities accused Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities. On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the Israel Defense Forces remained on high alert and was prepared to resume military action against Iran if needed. On Wednesday morning, Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer valid.
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US Wants No Israeli Involvement in Strikes Against Iran - Reports

13:21 GMT 10.07.2026
© AP Photo / Mahmoud IlleanImage of the U.S. and Israeli flags is projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City in honor of President Joe Biden visit to Jerusalem, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Image of the U.S. and Israeli flags is projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City in honor of President Joe Biden visit to Jerusalem, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2026
© AP Photo / Mahmoud Illean
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump does not want to see Israel involved in the strikes against Iran amid renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran, media reported on Friday, citing two Israeli sources.
"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu would really want to join the US strikes,” one of the sources told CNN, “but the US doesn't want Israel involved at the moment.”
Overnight into Wednesday, the US forces launched a series of powerful strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the move was in retaliation for Iran's actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian forces reported retaliatory strikes on US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, while Iranian authorities accused Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities.
On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the Israel Defense Forces remained on high alert and was prepared to resume military action against Iran if needed.
On Wednesday morning, Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer valid.
A view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2026
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