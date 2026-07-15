https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/french-donbass-charity-founders-show-trial-designed-to-neutralize-dissent-to-hostility-to-russia-1124449574.html

French Donbass Charity Founder’s Show Trial Designed to ‘Neutralize’ Dissent to Hostility to Russia

French Donbass Charity Founder’s Show Trial Designed to ‘Neutralize’ Dissent to Hostility to Russia

Sputnik International

The criminal case against SOS Donbass founder Anna Novikova is part of France and EU’s broader policy of “intimidating dissenters and neutralizing them to suppress domestic opposition to the official hostility to Russia,” independent French geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.

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russia

france

donbass

european union (eu)

europe

nato

humanitarian aid

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But the prosecution may face problems, because the law “is far from clear” regarding humanitarian aid, “and any trial can become very controversial as the accused may object the French Government’s position: Ukraine is not an ally of France or a NATO member, France has not declared war on Russia.”"Therefore objections can be raised to the claim that assistance to the Donbass and denunciation of Ukrainian actions there is tantamount to supporting Russia's military campaign."Nevertheless, "other EU countries" should be "expected to adopt similar measures or laws," the analyst fears.Case Flunks Even EU's Own Fake Rule of Law StandardsNovikova's case does not even “adhere to the three Orwellian slogans of the EU – democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights,” political analyst Dr. Greg Simons told Sputnik.The “purely political” crackdown “is a continuation of the larger attempt to shut out any alternative views,” and was preceded by things like bans on Russian foreign-facing media, sanctions and economic warfare against critics. It will inevitably expand over time, Simons expects.It's also an "an act of pure intimidation so that people will stop breaking the narrative” amid the growing desperation and political vulnerability of the French government, Simons suggests, pointing to President Macron's growing vulnerability and questions on his political future, and similar trends regarding the anti-Russia ideology of Euro-Atlanticism in general.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/france-puts-donbass-charity-worker-on-trial-for-espionage---while-arming-ukraine-1124447425.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/her-only-crime-helping-struggling-donbass-civilians-french-reporter-on-jailed-charity-worker-1124449536.html

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russia, france, donbass, european union (eu), europe, nato, humanitarian aid