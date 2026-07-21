US Forces to Strike 'Very Heavily' Iran's Pickaxe Mountain Site Soon - Trump
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States military will soon "very heavily" strike Iran's Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La Mountain, otherwise known as "Pickaxe," US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.
"We'll be hitting that area very probably pretty soon, and there's not a thing they can do about it," Trump said ahead of his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. "We'll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily."
On July 15, The Wall Street Journal reported that the president is considering expanding military operations against Iran, which may include the deployment of a ground force to seize Kharg Island or striking underground facilities at Pickaxe Mountain.
The United States has launched several waves of strikes on Iran since July 8. The US Central Command claimed the attacks were a response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.
Trump also said that the United States is not leaving Iran yet as Washington is "not finished at all."
"We are not finished at all … So if we left tomorrow, we had a big success. But we are not leaving tomorrow," Trump told reporters.
On Abraham Accords
Trump said that he anticipates many other countries to become part of the Abraham Accords in the near future, noting that Lebanon potentially plays a key role in this process.
"The Abraham Accords have been, I think, a tremendous success. I think you're going to see a lot of countries joining pretty soon ... I think Lebanon has a very important place," Trump told reporters.
In May, Iran opposed the accession of new states to the Abraham Accords, which aim to normalize relations between Israel and Arab countries.
Also that month, Trump said a deal between the United States and Iran should go hand in hand with other Muslim countries joining the Abraham Accords with Israel.
On Alleged Assassination Plans
Trump said that he sees no reason why he should feel unsafe amid alleged plans by Iran to assassinate him.
In early July, the president claimed he is the number one target on Iran's alleged kill list. Later, he also ordered an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran if anything happened to him. The United States and Iran also did not discuss Trump's statements over the matter, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in the wake of the remarks.
"I feel safe. Why wouldn't I feel safe?" Trump told reporters when asked about the alleged Iranian threat.
Trump survived three assassination attempts in two years, the first of which occurred during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024, when Trump was shot in the ear. The second attempt occurred in September of that same year at Trump's golf club in Florida. Finally, in April 2026, a shooting occurred during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner attended by Trump. The suspect was later charged with several counts, including attempted assassination of the US president.
Furthermore, in June 2026, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation reported the uncovering of a plot targeting a UFC event at the White House. The US Department of Justice later designated the plot as a new assassination attempt against Trump.