https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/russian-economy-stable-despite-external-attempts-to-destabilize-energy-situation---putin-1124478326.html

Russian Economy Stable, Despite External Attempts to Destabilize Energy Situation - Putin

Russian Economy Stable, Despite External Attempts to Destabilize Energy Situation - Putin

Sputnik International

The situation in the Russian economy is stable, despite the external attempts to destabilize the situation in fuel and energy sector of the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2026-07-22T16:08+0000

2026-07-22T16:08+0000

2026-07-22T16:08+0000

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"Immediately, at the beginning of our meeting, I would like to note that the state of the domestic economy, economic sectors, and its key sectors is stable, even despite external attempts to destabilize the situation in the fuel and energy complex and some other sectors," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues in the Kremlin. The difficulties in the fuel market are temporary and are not able to affect the overall picture in Russian economy, the president explained."According to the Ministry of Economic Development, Russia's GDP grew at a modest pace in May, but it still grew, and is in the positive zone — 0.3%. In just the first five months of the current year, the increase was 0.2%," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues in the Kremlin.Russia's economic policy should be guided by long-term goals, Putin said, adding that the Russian state finances also remain stable."In June, the federal budget was executed with a surplus of 196 billion rubles [$2.5 billion]," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues in the Kremlin.Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget increased by one quarter in annual terms in the second quarter, the president said, adding that both oil and gas and non-oil and gas revenues grew in Russia in the second quarter.Putin also called the launch of a new investment cycle in Russia the most important task.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/russias-gdp-growing-faster-than-some-countries-that-cut-ties--pm-mishustin-1122846230.html

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