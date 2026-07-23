https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/pentagons-acquisition-of-ukrainian-suicide-drone-boat-tech-will-facilitate-us-forever-wars-1124483075.html

Pentagon's Acquisition of Ukrainian Suicide Drone Boat Tech Will Facilitate US Forever Wars

Pentagon's Acquisition of Ukrainian Suicide Drone Boat Tech Will Facilitate US Forever Wars

Sputnik International

The Pentagon’s plans to build Ukrainian Magura drones domestically won’t help it win conflicts, “because drones cannot win any war,” but it will “ensure a war-driven marketplace is well-situated for coming global economic and political shifts,” former senior DoD analyst-turned Iraq War whistleblower Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

2026-07-23T14:05+0000

2026-07-23T14:05+0000

2026-07-23T14:05+0000

analysis

karen kwiatkowski

military & intelligence

ukraine

israel

pentagon

us department of defense (dod)

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Specifically, the retired Air Force Lt. Col explains that the naval drone tech will:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/us-forces-complete-11th-wave-of-strikes-against-iran---command-1124474882.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russia-hammers-ukrainian-armys-fuel-energy--transport-hubs-drone-boat-workshops-1124468103.html

ukraine

israel

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karen kwiatkowski, military & intelligence, ukraine, israel, pentagon, us department of defense (dod)