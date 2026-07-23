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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/pentagons-acquisition-of-ukrainian-suicide-drone-boat-tech-will-facilitate-us-forever-wars-1124483075.html
Pentagon's Acquisition of Ukrainian Suicide Drone Boat Tech Will Facilitate US Forever Wars
Pentagon's Acquisition of Ukrainian Suicide Drone Boat Tech Will Facilitate US Forever Wars
Sputnik International
The Pentagon’s plans to build Ukrainian Magura drones domestically won’t help it win conflicts, “because drones cannot win any war,” but it will “ensure a war-driven marketplace is well-situated for coming global economic and political shifts,” former senior DoD analyst-turned Iraq War whistleblower Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.
2026-07-23T14:05+0000
2026-07-23T14:05+0000
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Specifically, the retired Air Force Lt. Col explains that the naval drone tech will:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/us-forces-complete-11th-wave-of-strikes-against-iran---command-1124474882.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260720/russia-hammers-ukrainian-armys-fuel-energy--transport-hubs-drone-boat-workshops-1124468103.html
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Pentagon's Acquisition of Ukrainian Suicide Drone Boat Tech Will Facilitate US Forever Wars

14:05 GMT 23.07.2026
© Photo : UForceMagura drone boat.
Magura drone boat. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2026
© Photo : UForce
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The Pentagon’s plans to build Ukrainian Magura drones domestically won’t help it win conflicts, “because drones cannot win any war,” but it will “ensure a war-driven marketplace is well-situated for coming global economic and political shifts,” former senior DoD analyst-turned Iraq War whistleblower Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

Specifically, the retired Air Force Lt. Col explains that the naval drone tech will:

Be “very useful” to the US “in its own activities and future proxy wars, and for US allies,” particularly Israel, which is engaged in its own push to fuse “production, acquisition and technology” with Washington.
Aid “remote fighting, AI targeting without much human intervention and autonomous weapons,” all of it “part of the same financial and control system, and the same global arms race.”
Secure the US’ ability to maintain operations worldwide, even as it is “increasingly driven out of its global array of military bases” and alienates allies.
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Facilitate the West’s strategy of “permanent war, everywhere, at all times,” including undeclared and proxy conflicts and the so-called “drug war,” and prop up US industrial reshoring efforts “through war-based capital, which is the easiest for the US Congress to approve.”
Help the Pentagon “hide the real costs of war from their populations, and avoid excess death” among American troops.
Bring immense profits to the businessmen and officials connected to the administration, since "the revolving door between military personnel, senior leaders and politically connected and controlled capital is more vibrant than ever in the US today."
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