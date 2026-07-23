https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/russias-lavrov-warns-of-growing-risks-of-militarization-in-asia-pacific-nato-presence-1124486610.html
Russia’s Lavrov Warns of Growing Risks of Militarization in Asia-Pacific, NATO Presence
Russia’s Lavrov Warns of Growing Risks of Militarization in Asia-Pacific, NATO Presence
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned of rising risks of militarization in the Asia-Pacific region and the introduction of NATO elements there, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-07-23T18:22+0000
2026-07-23T18:22+0000
2026-07-23T18:22+0000
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"The Russian side drew attention to the growing risks of militarization of the Asia-Pacific region, the creation of a network of bloc alliances, and the introduction of NATO elements into the region," the ministry said in a statement following Lavrov's participation in the 16th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the 33rd The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum (ARF). Lavrov stressed that Moscow is focused on forming a single cooperative space in Eurasia based on joint development mechanisms such as ASEAN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). He emphasized the importance of preserving the principles of equality and depoliticized cooperation within the ARF. The Russian foreign minister is in Manila to participate in ASEAN-related events. Earlier in the day, he held a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the two sides discussed pressing international and regional issues.
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Russia’s Lavrov Warns of Growing Risks of Militarization in Asia-Pacific, NATO Presence
MANILA (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned of rising risks of militarization in the Asia-Pacific region and the introduction of NATO elements there, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"The Russian side drew attention to the growing risks of militarization of the Asia-Pacific region, the creation of a network of bloc alliances, and the introduction of NATO elements into the region," the ministry said in a statement following Lavrov's participation in the 16th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the 33rd The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum (ARF).
Lavrov stressed that Moscow is focused on forming a single cooperative space in Eurasia
based on joint development mechanisms such as ASEAN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). He emphasized the importance of preserving the principles of equality and depoliticized cooperation within the ARF.
The Russian foreign minister is in Manila to participate in ASEAN-related events. Earlier in the day, he held a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the two sides discussed pressing international and regional issues.