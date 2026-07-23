https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/world-athletics-ban-is-a-game-without-rules---russian-olympian---1124485995.html

World Athletics Ban is a 'Game Without Rules' - Russian Olympian

World Athletics Ban is a 'Game Without Rules' - Russian Olympian

Sputnik International

"Russia’s appeal against World Athletics is not just about competition access. It's about preventing political decisions from erasing years of training, sacrifice, and careers," Olympic runner Lyudmila Petrova told Sputnik.

2026-07-23T16:37+0000

2026-07-23T16:37+0000

2026-07-23T16:37+0000

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lyudmila petrova

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"Of course, we must go to court and try to restore justice. It's wrong to push people out of sports because of politics after they've devoted so many years and so much effort to training and competing. For them, sports are their life, their love, their dedication, and their faith.” Petrova described World Athletics’ refusal to reinstate Russian athletes as "politics" and compared the current system to "a game without rules." The Russian Athletics Federation turned to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after World Athletics ignored the IOC’s July 7 decision to lift its remaining restrictions on Russian competitors. World Athletics is now one of the few international federations still enforcing a blanket ban on Russian athletes. Petrova said that if the court acts fairly, there is still a chance to restore Russian athletes' right to compete under their flag.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/playing-by-no-rules-how-politics-seeks-to-take-over-international-sports-1124423594.html

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lyudmila petrova, world, russia, russian athletics federation, international olympic committee (ioc)