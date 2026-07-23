https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/world-athletics-ban-on-russians-just-political-hammer-crushing-sports-global-athletes-warn-1124483896.html

World Athletics’ Ban on Russians Just Political Hammer Crushing Sports, Global Athletes Warn

World Athletics’ Ban on Russians Just Political Hammer Crushing Sports, Global Athletes Warn

Sputnik International

The World Athletics’ move to uphold its blanket ban on Russian athletes is “a very bad decision,” Cuban track and field legend Javier Sotomayor told Sputnik.

2026-07-23T14:34+0000

2026-07-23T14:34+0000

2026-07-23T14:42+0000

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All Russian athletes are highly skilled and are known for their fair play, Sotomayor stressed. He condemned the politicization of sport, adding that it were athletes who suffer the most from this negative trend.Sotomayor was echoed by Italian athlete Federico Barucco who slammed the World Athletics’ decision as “harmful not only to the Russian people, but to the show itself as well.”Bienvenu Matenda Kibangala, president of the Athletics Federation of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, struck the same tone as he warned of the negative effects on sports both nationally and internationally when it comes to World Athletics’ move.American heavyweight boxer David ‘Nino’ Rodriguez, for his part, warned against politicizing sports, calling out the actions by World Athletics as prejudice and discrimination against Russia because of the Ukraine conflict. He also praised Russian athletes as the most disciplined and resilient in the world.At the beginning of July, the Russian Athletics Federation appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after World Athletics extended its blanket ban on Russian athletes.The move came despite the International Olympics Committee (IOC) lifting its remaining restrictions on Russian competitors on July 7.Russian track and field athletes have faced restrictions since 2015, when World Athletics suspended the Russian federation over a doping scandal. Some athletes were later allowed to compete as neutrals, but in 2022 the organization imposed a separate blanket ban linked to the conflict in Ukraine. World Athletics restored the Russian federation’s membership in 2023 and removed all doping-related sanctions this March, but Russian track and field athletes are still barred from international events, even under neutral status.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/playing-by-no-rules-how-politics-seeks-to-take-over-international-sports-1124423594.html

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Comment by Javier Sotomayor, Cuban Olympic athlete, regarding Russia's suspension from international competitions Sputnik International Comment by Javier Sotomayor, Cuban Olympic athlete, regarding Russia's suspension from international competitions 2026-07-23T14:34+0000 true PT2M56S

Italian athlete Federico Barucco comments on Russia's exclusion from international sports competitions Sputnik International Italian athlete Federico Barucco comments on Russia's exclusion from international sports competitions 2026-07-23T14:34+0000 true PT0M56S

Bienvenu Matenda Kibangala President of the DRC Athletics Federation on Russia's exclusion from international sports competitions Sputnik International Bienvenu Matenda Kibangala President of the DRC Athletics Federation on Russia's exclusion from international sports competitions 2026-07-23T14:34+0000 true PT1M05S

Politics needs to leave sport - David ‘Nino’ Rodriguez, American heavyweight boxer Sputnik International Politics needs to leave sport - David ‘Nino’ Rodriguez, American heavyweight boxer 2026-07-23T14:34+0000 true PT1M04S

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