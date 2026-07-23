https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/zakharova-russia-calls-for-diplomacy-as-middle-east-tensions-mount-1124479355.html

Zakharova: Russia Calls for Diplomacy as Middle East Tensions Mount

Zakharova: Russia Calls for Diplomacy as Middle East Tensions Mount

Sputnik International

Russia regrets to note that tensions in the Persian Gulf are escalating as the opposing sides continue to exchange strikes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

2026-07-23T05:29+0000

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The risk of disruption to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea has increased, Zakharova pointed out.She said that the situation hampers regional mediation efforts to restore the negotiation process based on the Islamabad Memorandum signed by the US and Iran on June 17.The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman warned that a negative development in the situation “would have critical consequences for international energy and food security.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/us-forces-complete-11th-wave-of-strikes-against-iran---command-1124474882.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/us-forces-to-strike-very-heavily-irans-pickaxe-mountain-site-soon---trump-1124473967.html

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us, iran, persian gulf, tensions, escalation, maria zakharova, russia, consequences