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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260723/zakharova-russia-calls-for-diplomacy-as-middle-east-tensions-mount-1124479355.html
Zakharova: Russia Calls for Diplomacy as Middle East Tensions Mount
Zakharova: Russia Calls for Diplomacy as Middle East Tensions Mount
Sputnik International
Russia regrets to note that tensions in the Persian Gulf are escalating as the opposing sides continue to exchange strikes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
2026-07-23T05:29+0000
2026-07-23T05:29+0000
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The risk of disruption to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea has increased, Zakharova pointed out.She said that the situation hampers regional mediation efforts to restore the negotiation process based on the Islamabad Memorandum signed by the US and Iran on June 17.The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman warned that a negative development in the situation “would have critical consequences for international energy and food security.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/us-forces-complete-11th-wave-of-strikes-against-iran---command-1124474882.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/us-forces-to-strike-very-heavily-irans-pickaxe-mountain-site-soon---trump-1124473967.html
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Zakharova: Russia Calls for Diplomacy as Middle East Tensions Mount

05:29 GMT 23.07.2026
© Photo : CENTCOMA CENTCOM video's screenshot of a US strike on Iran.
A CENTCOM video's screenshot of a US strike on Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2026
© Photo : CENTCOM
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Russia regrets to note that tensions in the Persian Gulf are escalating as the opposing sides continue to exchange strikes, causing extensive damage to civilian infrastructure in Iran and the Arab states, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
The risk of disruption to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea has increased, Zakharova pointed out.
She said that the situation hampers regional mediation efforts to restore the negotiation process based on the Islamabad Memorandum signed by the US and Iran on June 17.
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“Russia urges all parties to the conflict to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further escalate the conflict and further deteriorate the military-political situation in the Middle East,” Zakharova stressed.
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman warned that a negative development in the situation “would have critical consequences for international energy and food security.”
“Russia is ready to contribute to resolving existing disagreements in this strategically important region of the world through political and diplomatic means, taking into account the interests of all regional states,” Zakharova emphasized.
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
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