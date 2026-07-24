https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/german-prosecutors-link-nord-stream-sabotage-to-ukrainian-state-bodies-1124489545.html

German Prosecutors Link Nord Stream Sabotage to Ukrainian State Bodies

German Prosecutors Link Nord Stream Sabotage to Ukrainian State Bodies

Sputnik International

German prosecutors have concluded that the Nord Stream pipelines were sabotaged on the instructions of Ukrainian state agencies, according to lawyers representing a suspect in the case.

2026-07-24T10:10+0000

2026-07-24T10:10+0000

2026-07-24T10:13+0000

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German prosecutors believe the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out on the orders of Ukrainian government agencies, attorney Nicola Canestrini said.Explosions damaged two Russian gas pipelines supplying Europe, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden said at the time that deliberate sabotage could not be ruled out. Nord Stream AG, the pipeline operator, described the damage as unprecedented and said it was impossible to estimate how long repairs would take.Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case into an act of international terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia repeatedly requested information about the Nord Stream explosions but never received it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/ukrainain-intelligence-link-emerges-in-nord-stream-case-1124474550.html

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