International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/german-prosecutors-link-nord-stream-sabotage-to-ukrainian-state-bodies-1124489545.html
German Prosecutors Link Nord Stream Sabotage to Ukrainian State Bodies
German Prosecutors Link Nord Stream Sabotage to Ukrainian State Bodies
Sputnik International
German prosecutors have concluded that the Nord Stream pipelines were sabotaged on the instructions of Ukrainian state agencies, according to lawyers representing a suspect in the case.
2026-07-24T10:10+0000
2026-07-24T10:13+0000
nord stream sabotage
ukraine
nord stream
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1c/1101300397_0:187:1800:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_b9eda9efa56e66cd7e60c124ce80ee08.jpg
German prosecutors believe the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out on the orders of Ukrainian government agencies, attorney Nicola Canestrini said.Explosions damaged two Russian gas pipelines supplying Europe, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden said at the time that deliberate sabotage could not be ruled out. Nord Stream AG, the pipeline operator, described the damage as unprecedented and said it was impossible to estimate how long repairs would take.Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case into an act of international terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia repeatedly requested information about the Nord Stream explosions but never received it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/ukrainain-intelligence-link-emerges-in-nord-stream-case-1124474550.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1c/1101300397_121:0:1721:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_843aa51619eec3fae934207cdfc6bd0b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, nord stream, russia
ukraine, nord stream, russia

German Prosecutors Link Nord Stream Sabotage to Ukrainian State Bodies

10:10 GMT 24.07.2026 (Updated: 10:13 GMT 24.07.2026)
© Photo : Danish Defence Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
© Photo : Danish Defence Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix
Subscribe
German prosecutors have concluded that the Nord Stream pipelines were sabotaged on the instructions of Ukrainian state agencies, according to lawyers representing a suspect in the case.
German prosecutors believe the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out on the orders of Ukrainian government agencies, attorney Nicola Canestrini said.
“The indictment states that ‘there are sufficient grounds to suspect that the acts of sabotage were committed on the instructions of Ukrainian state authorities and under their direction,’” Canestrini said in a statement received by Sputnik.
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2026
Nord Stream Sabotage
Ukrainain Intelligence Link Emerges in Nord Stream Case
21 July, 19:08 GMT
Explosions damaged two Russian gas pipelines supplying Europe, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden said at the time that deliberate sabotage could not be ruled out. Nord Stream AG, the pipeline operator, described the damage as unprecedented and said it was impossible to estimate how long repairs would take.
Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case into an act of international terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia repeatedly requested information about the Nord Stream explosions but never received it.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала