https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/german-prosecutors-link-nord-stream-sabotage-to-ukrainian-state-bodies-1124489545.html
German Prosecutors Link Nord Stream Sabotage to Ukrainian State Bodies
German Prosecutors Link Nord Stream Sabotage to Ukrainian State Bodies
Sputnik International
German prosecutors have concluded that the Nord Stream pipelines were sabotaged on the instructions of Ukrainian state agencies, according to lawyers representing a suspect in the case.
2026-07-24T10:10+0000
2026-07-24T10:10+0000
2026-07-24T10:13+0000
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German prosecutors believe the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out on the orders of Ukrainian government agencies, attorney Nicola Canestrini said.Explosions damaged two Russian gas pipelines supplying Europe, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden said at the time that deliberate sabotage could not be ruled out. Nord Stream AG, the pipeline operator, described the damage as unprecedented and said it was impossible to estimate how long repairs would take.Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case into an act of international terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia repeatedly requested information about the Nord Stream explosions but never received it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/ukrainain-intelligence-link-emerges-in-nord-stream-case-1124474550.html
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German Prosecutors Link Nord Stream Sabotage to Ukrainian State Bodies
10:10 GMT 24.07.2026 (Updated: 10:13 GMT 24.07.2026)
German prosecutors have concluded that the Nord Stream pipelines were sabotaged on the instructions of Ukrainian state agencies, according to lawyers representing a suspect in the case.
German prosecutors believe the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out on the orders of Ukrainian government agencies, attorney Nicola Canestrini said.
“The indictment states that ‘there are sufficient grounds to suspect that the acts of sabotage were committed on the instructions of Ukrainian state authorities and under their direction,’” Canestrini said in a statement received by Sputnik.
Explosions damaged two Russian gas pipelines
supplying Europe, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden said at the time that deliberate sabotage could not be ruled out. Nord Stream AG, the pipeline operator, described the damage as unprecedented and said it was impossible to estimate how long repairs would take.
Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case into an act of international terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia repeatedly requested information about the Nord Stream explosions but never received it.