https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/us-stands-to-gain-most-from-nord-stream-sabotage--expert-1124491943.html

US Stands to Gain Most From Nord Stream Sabotage – Expert

US Stands to Gain Most From Nord Stream Sabotage – Expert

Sputnik International

"Russia does not supply gas to Europe, while the United States supplies liquefied gas to Europe and makes excessive profits from it. Who benefits? The United States," former SBU Lieutenant Colonel Vasily Prozorov told Sputnik.

2026-07-24T13:44+0000

2026-07-24T13:44+0000

2026-07-24T14:15+0000

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"Russia does not supply gas to Europe, while the United States supplies liquefied gas to Europe and makes excessive profits from it. Who benefits? The United States," former SBU Lieutenant Colonel Vasily Prozorov told Sputnik.He added that the US had both the motive and the operational capability to carry out such an attack, adding that divers trained for missions at that depth "can be counted on one hand."These claims were previously made by Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Seymour Hersh, who alleged in 2023 that US Navy divers planted explosives under the pipelines in June 2022, hidden during Baltops exercises, with Norwegian support and authorization from then-President Joe BidenEarlier, German prosecutors have concluded that the Nord Stream pipelines were sabotaged on the instructions of Ukrainian state agencies, according to lawyers representing a suspect in the case.Explosions damaged two Russian gas pipelines supplying Europe, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden said at the time that deliberate sabotage could not be ruled out. Nord Stream AG, the pipeline operator, described the damage as unprecedented and said it was impossible to estimate how long repairs would take.Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case into an act of international terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia repeatedly requested information about the Nord Stream explosions but never received it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/german-prosecutors-link-nord-stream-sabotage-to-ukrainian-state-bodies-1124489545.html

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