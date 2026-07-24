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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/us-stands-to-gain-most-from-nord-stream-sabotage--expert-1124491943.html
US Stands to Gain Most From Nord Stream Sabotage – Expert
US Stands to Gain Most From Nord Stream Sabotage – Expert
Sputnik International
"Russia does not supply gas to Europe, while the United States supplies liquefied gas to Europe and makes excessive profits from it. Who benefits? The United States," former SBU Lieutenant Colonel Vasily Prozorov told Sputnik.
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2026-07-24T14:15+0000
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"Russia does not supply gas to Europe, while the United States supplies liquefied gas to Europe and makes excessive profits from it. Who benefits? The United States," former SBU Lieutenant Colonel Vasily Prozorov told Sputnik.He added that the US had both the motive and the operational capability to carry out such an attack, adding that divers trained for missions at that depth "can be counted on one hand."These claims were previously made by Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Seymour Hersh, who alleged in 2023 that US Navy divers planted explosives under the pipelines in June 2022, hidden during Baltops exercises, with Norwegian support and authorization from then-President Joe BidenEarlier, German prosecutors have concluded that the Nord Stream pipelines were sabotaged on the instructions of Ukrainian state agencies, according to lawyers representing a suspect in the case.Explosions damaged two Russian gas pipelines supplying Europe, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden said at the time that deliberate sabotage could not be ruled out. Nord Stream AG, the pipeline operator, described the damage as unprecedented and said it was impossible to estimate how long repairs would take.Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case into an act of international terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia repeatedly requested information about the Nord Stream explosions but never received it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/german-prosecutors-link-nord-stream-sabotage-to-ukrainian-state-bodies-1124489545.html
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US Stands to Gain Most From Nord Stream Sabotage – Expert

13:44 GMT 24.07.2026 (Updated: 14:15 GMT 24.07.2026)
© Photo : Danish Defence CommandGas leak location on Nord Stream 2
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
© Photo : Danish Defence Command
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German prosecutors have linked the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage to Ukrainian state agencies, according to Nicola Canestrini, an attorney representing one of the suspects. He said the indictment argues there are sufficient grounds to believe the operation was ordered and directed by Ukrainian authorities.
"Russia does not supply gas to Europe, while the United States supplies liquefied gas to Europe and makes excessive profits from it. Who benefits? The United States," former SBU Lieutenant Colonel Vasily Prozorov told Sputnik.
He added that the US had both the motive and the operational capability to carry out such an attack, adding that divers trained for missions at that depth "can be counted on one hand."
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
Nord Stream Sabotage
German Prosecutors Link Nord Stream Sabotage to Ukrainian State Bodies
10:10 GMT
These claims were previously made by Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Seymour Hersh, who alleged in 2023 that US Navy divers planted explosives under the pipelines in June 2022, hidden during Baltops exercises, with Norwegian support and authorization from then-President Joe Biden
Earlier, German prosecutors have concluded that the Nord Stream pipelines were sabotaged on the instructions of Ukrainian state agencies, according to lawyers representing a suspect in the case.
Explosions damaged two Russian gas pipelines supplying Europe, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden said at the time that deliberate sabotage could not be ruled out. Nord Stream AG, the pipeline operator, described the damage as unprecedented and said it was impossible to estimate how long repairs would take.
Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case into an act of international terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia repeatedly requested information about the Nord Stream explosions but never received it.
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