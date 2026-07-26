https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/irans-foreign-minister-tells-lavrov-ukraines-attack-on-iranian-ship-wont-go-unanswered-1124500668.html
Iran's Foreign Minister Tells Lavrov Ukraine's Attack on Iranian Ship Won't Go Unanswered
Iran's Foreign Minister Tells Lavrov Ukraine's Attack on Iranian Ship Won't Go Unanswered
Sputnik International
On Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry reported that Ukraine had carried out an attack on an Iranian merchant ship, killing one sailor and wounding a second.
2026-07-26T16:40+0000
2026-07-26T16:40+0000
2026-07-26T16:40+0000
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abbas araghchi
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Ukraine's attack on an Iranian ship constituted "a blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted Sunday.After Ukraine targeted the Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea, Zelensky accused Russia of assisting Iran, tweeting that he would "instruct our intelligence to share with our partners the information we have" regarding this "assistance," which he alleged includes satellite surveillance of US Gulf bases.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in March that reporting in US media to that effect was "fake news." US officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio also dismissed the claims.President Donald Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Friday that Russia and China were "not participating" in the Iran conflict, including via arms deliveries, and that "if they did, it would be very bad for them - certainly not in their best interests."At the G7 summit in France in June, Trump expressed personal thanks to President Putin, who he says was "very neutral" on Iran, and "could have made it much more difficult for us."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/irgc-warns-uk-against-backing-us-war-on-iran-1124497480.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/trump-refuses-to-answer-for-us-war-crimes-in-iran-1124493800.html
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sergey lavrov, abbas araghchi, iran, ukraine, israel, european union (eu)
sergey lavrov, abbas araghchi, iran, ukraine, israel, european union (eu)
Iran's Foreign Minister Tells Lavrov Ukraine's Attack on Iranian Ship Won't Go Unanswered
On Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry reported that Ukraine had carried out an attack on an Iranian merchant ship, killing one sailor and wounding a second.
Ukraine's attack on an Iranian ship constituted "a blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted Sunday.
"In calls with EU High Rep Kallas and FM Lavrov, [I] made clear that what the freeloader in Kiev did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED," the Iranian top diplomat added.
After Ukraine targeted the Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea, Zelensky accused Russia of assisting Iran, tweeting that he would "instruct our intelligence to share with our partners the information we have" regarding this "assistance," which he alleged includes satellite surveillance of US Gulf bases.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in March that reporting in US media to that effect was "fake news." US officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio also dismissed the claims.
President Donald Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Friday that Russia and China were "not participating" in the Iran conflict, including via arms deliveries, and that "if they did, it would be very bad for them - certainly not in their best interests."
At the G7 summit in France in June, Trump expressed personal thanks to President Putin, who he says was "very neutral" on Iran, and "could have made it much more difficult for us."