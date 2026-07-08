https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/trump-claims-lot-of-progress-made-towards-russia-ukraine-peace-settlement-1124418029.html

Trump Claims Lot of Progress Made Towards Russia-Ukraine Peace Settlement

Trump Claims Lot of Progress Made Towards Russia-Ukraine Peace Settlement

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that a lot of progress has been over the past week in solving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

2026-07-08T15:07+0000

2026-07-08T15:07+0000

2026-07-08T15:07+0000

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volodymyr zelensky

russia

ukraine

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"I think we've made a lot of progress in the last couple of weeks, and we'll see how it all goes." Trump said ahead of his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.Trump said that a possible peace deal between Russia and Ukraine will have its advantages and disadvantages."Look, this deal has been in the work for a long time. It's got the pluses, the minuses, they know what it is. He [Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky] knows what it is better than anybody," Trump told reporters.The United States is exerting significant pressure on all sides involved in the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine so that a peace settlement is reached, Trump said.Trump claimed Europe would oversee compliance with a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, while Washington would provide assistance."If we can make the right deal, we'll help Europe. I mean, Europe is going to be watching it, but we're going to be helping them, and we'll work on some kind of a security package that will make sure," Trump told reporters.Donald Trump said that Vladimir Zelensky talks to him more about rebuilding Ukraine than about the conflict itself.Zelensky might find the reconstruction of the country "more exciting than the war," the US president added.The US administration previously said it was developing a plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict, noting that it would not discuss details while the work remains ongoing. On Tuesday, the New York Post reported, citing Ukrainian officials, that Kiev rejected Trump's proposed plan to resolve the conflict and was trying to persuade Washington to adopt its position.Russia has repeatedly expressed its readiness for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, going as far as discussing the US-proposed peace plan with US officials. Hopes of a resolution have been dampened by Kiev's unwillingness to talk to Moscow. The Kremlin has stated that the ball is in Kiev's court and that the Russian offensive aims to force it to the negotiating table.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/trump-says-end-of-ukraine-conflict-closer-than-people-realize-1124406482.html

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