https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russia-sreates-its-first-unmanned-naval-systems-regiment-1124498902.html

Russia Сreates Its First Unmanned Naval Systems Regiment

Russia Сreates Its First Unmanned Naval Systems Regiment

Sputnik International

The Northern Fleet already has a regiment equipped with unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, the Russian Navy’s Commander-in-Chief, Alexander Moiseyev, told Russian media.

2026-07-26T12:17+0000

2026-07-26T12:17+0000

2026-07-26T12:17+0000

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Moiseyev also said that Russia will build a new, ocean-going frigate-class surface ship with a displacement of 9,000 tons. At present, the Russian navy’s largest and most advanced Project 22350 frigates have a displacement of about 5,000 tons.He said that the construction of such vessels is included in Russia’s shipbuilding programs.The newest technologies, such as the Borei-class strategic submarines armed with Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missiles, will continue to serve in the Russian fleet in the next 30 to 40 years, he added.Additionally, Russia is building its first unmanned 500-tonne vessel designed for submarine detection, the Russian Navy’s Commander-in-Chief said, adding that a carrier for the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle is already in service with the navy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/putin-congratulates-russian-sailors-on-navy-day-1124496849.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/russian-navy-best-guarantor-of-safety-of-ships-amid-wests-attacks---presidential-aide-1123643914.html

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