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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russia-sreates-its-first-unmanned-naval-systems-regiment-1124498902.html
Russia Сreates Its First Unmanned Naval Systems Regiment
Russia Сreates Its First Unmanned Naval Systems Regiment
Sputnik International
The Northern Fleet already has a regiment equipped with unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, the Russian Navy’s Commander-in-Chief, Alexander Moiseyev, told Russian media.
2026-07-26T12:17+0000
2026-07-26T12:17+0000
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Moiseyev also said that Russia will build a new, ocean-going frigate-class surface ship with a displacement of 9,000 tons. At present, the Russian navy’s largest and most advanced Project 22350 frigates have a displacement of about 5,000 tons.He said that the construction of such vessels is included in Russia’s shipbuilding programs.The newest technologies, such as the Borei-class strategic submarines armed with Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missiles, will continue to serve in the Russian fleet in the next 30 to 40 years, he added.Additionally, Russia is building its first unmanned 500-tonne vessel designed for submarine detection, the Russian Navy’s Commander-in-Chief said, adding that a carrier for the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle is already in service with the navy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/putin-congratulates-russian-sailors-on-navy-day-1124496849.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/russian-navy-best-guarantor-of-safety-of-ships-amid-wests-attacks---presidential-aide-1123643914.html
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Russia Сreates Its First Unmanned Naval Systems Regiment

12:17 GMT 26.07.2026
© Sputnik / Oleg Lastochkin / Go to the mediabankHeavy nuclear missile-bearing cruiser Admiral Nakhimov in the Barents Sea. The Northern Fleet of Russia.
Heavy nuclear missile-bearing cruiser Admiral Nakhimov in the Barents Sea. The Northern Fleet of Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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The Northern Fleet already has a regiment equipped with unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, with a similar unit planned for the Pacific Fleet next year, the Russian Navy’s Commander-in-Chief, Alexander Moiseyev, told Russian media.
Moiseyev also said that Russia will build a new, ocean-going frigate-class surface ship with a displacement of 9,000 tons. At present, the Russian navy’s largest and most advanced Project 22350 frigates have a displacement of about 5,000 tons.
"We will build ships with a significantly larger displacement - 9,500 tons. The design provides for long-term deployment at sea - it will be an ocean-going warship. Russia needs such ships," Moiseyev pointed out.
He said that the construction of such vessels is included in Russia’s shipbuilding programs.
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The newest technologies, such as the Borei-class strategic submarines armed with Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missiles, will continue to serve in the Russian fleet in the next 30 to 40 years, he added.

Moiseyev also noted that the heavy nuclear-powered guided missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov is completing sea trials after modernization and is expected to enter service with the Russian Navy later this year, he added.

Additionally, Russia is building its first unmanned 500-tonne vessel designed for submarine detection, the Russian Navy’s Commander-in-Chief said, adding that a carrier for the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle is already in service with the navy.
The Russian Navy Caesar Kunikov landing ship is seen during an amphibious assault exercise along the coast held by army corps and naval infantry units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the Opuk training ground near Kerch, Crimea, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2026
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