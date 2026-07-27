https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/us-cant-come-to-saudi-arabias-rescue-in-bab-el-mandeb-without-risking-overstretch--expert-1124506376.html

US Can't Come to Saudi Arabia’s Rescue in Bab el-Mandeb Without Risking Overstretch – Expert

US Can't Come to Saudi Arabia’s Rescue in Bab el-Mandeb Without Risking Overstretch – Expert

Sputnik International

Tensions in the Gulf are spilling over into the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, putting additional pressure on Saudi Arabia, but the US is unlikely to open a second front, Ankara-based security analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem tells Sputnik.

2026-07-27T15:38+0000

2026-07-27T15:38+0000

2026-07-27T15:38+0000

analysis

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military & intelligence

hasan ozertem

saudi arabia

bab el-mandeb strait

ankara

navy

houthis

us

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"Strategically, it would force Washington to choose between protecting energy chokepoints and maintaining deterrence against Iran, a choice that no administration would want to make before elections," Ozertem says. The Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, announced on July 20 that it was imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in response to the kingdom's control of Yemen's airspace and ports. The group later warned that the scale of its operations could increase if the Saudi government continued its blockade of the Yemeni people. The blockade applies to Saudi shipping in the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/houthis-strike-three-saudi-tankers-in-two-days---report-1124502095.html

saudi arabia

bab el-mandeb strait

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Ekaterina Blinova

opinion, military & intelligence, hasan ozertem, saudi arabia, bab el-mandeb strait, ankara, navy, houthis, us