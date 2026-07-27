https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/ukraine-attacking-multiple-countries-already-hit-germany-iran-and-kazakhstan---kremlin--1124506583.html

Ukraine Attacking Multiple Countries, Already Hit Germany, Iran, and Kazakhstan - Kremlin

Ukraine Attacking Multiple Countries, Already Hit Germany, Iran, and Kazakhstan - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Ukraine is attacking various countries, it already attacked Germany, and now it has attacked Iran and Kazakhstan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-07-27T16:12+0000

2026-07-27T16:12+0000

2026-07-27T16:12+0000

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"Ukraine is attacking various countries. Previously, Ukraine attacked Germany by blowing up a facility of critically important energy infrastructure. Now it has attacked Iran, striking an Iranian vessel," Peskov told journalists.Ukraine has also attacked Kazakhstan, striking a Kazakhstani company, he added. Other Statements:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russian-navy-can-protect-merchant-ships---kremlin-1124503478.html

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