https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/ukraine-attacking-multiple-countries-already-hit-germany-iran-and-kazakhstan---kremlin--1124506583.html
Ukraine Attacking Multiple Countries, Already Hit Germany, Iran, and Kazakhstan - Kremlin
Ukraine Attacking Multiple Countries, Already Hit Germany, Iran, and Kazakhstan - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Ukraine is attacking various countries, it already attacked Germany, and now it has attacked Iran and Kazakhstan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
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"Ukraine is attacking various countries. Previously, Ukraine attacked Germany by blowing up a facility of critically important energy infrastructure. Now it has attacked Iran, striking an Iranian vessel," Peskov told journalists.Ukraine has also attacked Kazakhstan, striking a Kazakhstani company, he added. Other Statements:
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Ukraine Attacking Multiple Countries, Already Hit Germany, Iran, and Kazakhstan - Kremlin
Ukraine is attacking various countries, it already attacked Germany, and now it has attacked Iran and Kazakhstan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Ukraine is attacking various countries. Previously, Ukraine attacked Germany by blowing up a facility of critically important energy infrastructure. Now it has attacked Iran, striking an Iranian vessel," Peskov told journalists.
Ukraine has also attacked Kazakhstan, striking a Kazakhstani company, he added.
"It is a co-owner of the CPC [Caspian Pipeline Consortium]. What is this, if not an attack on a country? In bygone times, this would have been a casus belli," Peskov noted.
Ukrainian actions toward Iran
are aggressive
Information war against Russia will most likely never end
British prime ministers keep changing, but the country's attitude toward Russia
remains the same
The West has few sanctions left that would not hurt its own interests
The West will continue its policy of containing Russia - there should be no doubt about that
Russia knows how to develop under sanctions pressure