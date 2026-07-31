https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/anthropics-ai-model-hacks-3-real-systems-during-training-1124522036.html

Anthropic's AI Model Hacks 3 Real Systems During Training

Anthropic's AI Model Hacks 3 Real Systems During Training

Sputnik International

US artificial intelligence lab Anthropic said an internal investigation revealed that its Claude AI model had hacked into real-world systems on three occasions during training.

2026-07-31T09:22+0000

2026-07-31T09:22+0000

2026-07-31T09:22+0000

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Anthropic reviewed over 141,000 test runs of its Claude models after its rival, OpenAI, disclosed similar incidents, in which its models had broken out of an isolated test environment by exploiting a previously unknown vulnerability. The error stemmed from a miscommunication with a third-party partner. Internet access was left open contrary to instructions. The models, believing they were in a simulation, bypassed security protocols to complete test tasks. Only the newest, still-in-development model halted its attack upon realizing the target was real. Older models — Claude Opus 4.7 and Claude Mythos 5 — either continued or rationalized their actions as part of training. Anthropic has clashed with the US government over AI security in Pentagon work, refusing full access to its products. Washington blocked access to Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models for foreign states and nationals over national security risks. In early July, the Commerce Department lifted export controls on Anthropic's models.

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