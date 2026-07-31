https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/israel-wants-to-expand-gaza-scenario-to-west-bank---expert-1124522760.html
Israel Wants to Expand Gaza Scenario to West Bank - Expert
Israel Wants to Expand Gaza Scenario to West Bank - Expert
Sputnik International
Israel is seeking to extend its Gaza policy of destruction and displacement from the strip to the occupied West Bank, Hassan Brejieh, director of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, told Sputnik.
2026-07-31T11:29+0000
2026-07-31T11:29+0000
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"The far-right Israeli government is persistently seeking to attack the West Bank and make the situation there mirror what is happening in the Gaza Strip," he said. Brejieh said that signs of this were evident in the border cities of Jenin and Tulkarm. The intensity of Jewish settler attacks on Palestinians has been increasing ahead of October's Israeli legislative elections, he said. The expert said that Israel was pursuing a two-pronged strategy in the West Bank that involves military operations and forcible displacement of Palestinians through settlement expansion and settler attacks. On Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the government was considering evacuating Palestinian villages and towns in the West Bank, citing the need to prevent attacks on Israelis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/idf-confirms-assassination-of-hamas-military-chief-in-gaza-1124135015.html
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middle east, palestinians, israel, west bank, gaza strip, destruction, displacement
Israel Wants to Expand Gaza Scenario to West Bank - Expert
RAMALLAH (Sputnik) - Israel is seeking to extend its Gaza policy of destruction and displacement from the strip to the occupied West Bank, Hassan Brejieh, director of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, told Sputnik.
"The far-right Israeli government is persistently seeking to attack the West Bank and make the situation there mirror what is happening in the Gaza Strip," he said.
Brejieh said that signs of this were evident in the border cities of Jenin and Tulkarm. The intensity of Jewish settler attacks on Palestinians has been increasing ahead of October's Israeli legislative elections, he said.
The expert said that Israel was pursuing a two-pronged strategy in the West Bank that involves military operations and forcible displacement of Palestinians through settlement expansion and settler attacks.
On Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the government was considering evacuating Palestinian villages and towns in the West Bank, citing the need to prevent attacks on Israelis.