https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/land-blockade-on-iran-being-considered-by-us-israel---reports-1124523474.html

Land Blockade on Iran Being Considered by US, Israel - Reports

Land Blockade on Iran Being Considered by US, Israel - Reports

Sputnik International

The imposition of a land blockade on Iran is an option being considered by the United States and Israel, media reported on Friday.

2026-07-31T13:56+0000

2026-07-31T13:56+0000

2026-07-31T13:56+0000

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The possibility was flaunted during President Donald Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office this week, the report said. Imposing a land blockade is one of multiple options being considered to enhance economic pressure on the Islamic Republic and coerce it back at the negotiating table, it added. For the plan to succeed, pressure would needed to be applied on neighboring countries and Iran's regional partners, the report said, adding that countries would likely be requested to close border crossings in order to impede the flow of goods in an out of Iran. The United States is however aware that countries such as Pakistan and Iraq may not be as willing as others to join the initiative. Moreover, if any of Iran's neighbors agree to follow Washington's lead on the matter, they would face their own set of consequences, including economic and security-related as Tehran might decide to retaliate, the report noted. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/iran-hits-us-base-in-kuwait-in-27th-wave-of-retaliatory-strikes-1124520246.html

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donald trump, iran, israel, benjamin netanyahu, islamic republic, us central command (centcom), blockade, economic blockade