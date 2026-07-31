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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/palestinian-foreign-minister-calls-russia-influential-force-supporting-palestinians-1124522884.html
Palestinian Foreign Minister Calls Russia Influential Force Supporting Palestinians
Palestinian Foreign Minister Calls Russia Influential Force Supporting Palestinians
Sputnik International
Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin has described Russia as an influential global power that has consistently supported the rights of the Palestinian people at the United Nations and beyond.
2026-07-31T11:33+0000
2026-07-31T11:33+0000
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"We reaffirm Russia's key role as an influential international actor that has continuously supported Palestinian rights at all international platforms, primarily at the UN Security Council," Aghabekian Shahin told Sputnik. The foreign minister said that Palestine highly appreciated Russia's position on the Palestinian issue, as well as its efforts to end the Gaza conflict and unlock humanitarian aid flow to the enclave, and its support for the Palestinians during UN votes on relevant resolutions. Aghabekian Shahin said that Russia had played and continued to play a significant role in efforts to achieve inter-Palestinian reconciliation and restore internal unity.
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Palestinian Foreign Minister Calls Russia Influential Force Supporting Palestinians

11:33 GMT 31.07.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attend a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attend a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2026
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CAIRO (Sputnik) - Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin has described Russia as an influential global power that has consistently supported the rights of the Palestinian people at the United Nations and beyond.
"We reaffirm Russia's key role as an influential international actor that has continuously supported Palestinian rights at all international platforms, primarily at the UN Security Council," Aghabekian Shahin told Sputnik.
The foreign minister said that Palestine highly appreciated Russia's position on the Palestinian issue, as well as its efforts to end the Gaza conflict and unlock humanitarian aid flow to the enclave, and its support for the Palestinians during UN votes on relevant resolutions.

"Relations between Russia and Palestine are historical and enduring in nature. The Palestinian leadership, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, attaches great importance to strategic relations with Russia," the foreign minister added.

Aghabekian Shahin said that Russia had played and continued to play a significant role in efforts to achieve inter-Palestinian reconciliation and restore internal unity.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2026
World
Putin Praises ‘Special, Deep-Rooted’ Russia-Palestine Ties
22 January, 10:44 GMT
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