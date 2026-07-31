https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/palestinian-foreign-minister-calls-russia-influential-force-supporting-palestinians-1124522884.html

Palestinian Foreign Minister Calls Russia Influential Force Supporting Palestinians

Palestinian Foreign Minister Calls Russia Influential Force Supporting Palestinians

Sputnik International

Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin has described Russia as an influential global power that has consistently supported the rights of the Palestinian people at the United Nations and beyond.

2026-07-31T11:33+0000

2026-07-31T11:33+0000

2026-07-31T11:33+0000

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"We reaffirm Russia's key role as an influential international actor that has continuously supported Palestinian rights at all international platforms, primarily at the UN Security Council," Aghabekian Shahin told Sputnik. The foreign minister said that Palestine highly appreciated Russia's position on the Palestinian issue, as well as its efforts to end the Gaza conflict and unlock humanitarian aid flow to the enclave, and its support for the Palestinians during UN votes on relevant resolutions. Aghabekian Shahin said that Russia had played and continued to play a significant role in efforts to achieve inter-Palestinian reconciliation and restore internal unity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/putin-russia-palestine-ties-are-special-have-deep-roots-1123508222.html

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russia, palestine, mahmoud abbas, palestinians, the united nations (un), un security council (unsc), middle east