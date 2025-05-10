https://sputnikglobe.com/20250510/abbas-thanks-russia-for-supporting-palestine-during-talks-with-putin-1122024447.html

Abbas Thanks Russia for Supporting Palestine During Talks With Putin

The Palestinian people are grateful to Russia for its support and know that Russia has always advocated for Palestinian statehood, President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday.

"Mr. President, we thank Russia for its approach, its position in support of the Palestinian problem, its position in the political, economic and other spheres. We know very well that Russia always supports justice and the creation of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem, based on international law," Abbas said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. The Palestinian people are very grateful to Russia for the support it has provided, particularly for the much-needed humanitarian aid, Abbas said. "We also thank you for the assistance that has been provided recently, including humanitarian aid – 30,000 tonnes of wheat. And we also note the need to supply humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, where there is a shortage of food, electricity, and all other necessities... The situation is very bad in the Gaza Strip, and this assistance that you are providing is a balm for the soul of our people. Our people greatly appreciate it," Abbas told Putin. Palestinians hope to see a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a solution to humanitarian problems, Abbas said.

