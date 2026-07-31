https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/trump-blames-situation-in-spains-ceuta-on-weak-law-bad-management-1124523943.html
Trump Blames Situation in Spain's Ceuta on 'Weak Law, Bad Management'
Trump Blames Situation in Spain's Ceuta on 'Weak Law, Bad Management'
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the migration crisis in Ceuta is the consequence of weak law and poor decisions implemented by the Spanish government.
2026-07-31T16:18+0000
2026-07-31T16:18+0000
2026-07-31T16:18+0000
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"What that is is weak law, bad management," Trump said during the cabinet meeting. Earlier in the day, mayor-president of Ceuta Juan Jesus Vivas said that about 60,000 people had entered Spanish Ceuta from Morocco in one day, and at least 34 immigrants had died. El Mundo newspaper reported that 25,000 of them had already returned to Morocco.On Thursday, thousands of young people gathered at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Hundreds of them managed to enter Spanish territory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/spain-deploys-military-to-ceuta-border-as-thousands-of-illegal-migrants-enter-1124521470.html
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donald trump, us, ceuta, morocco, spain, migrants, migrant crisis
Trump Blames Situation in Spain's Ceuta on 'Weak Law, Bad Management'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the migration crisis in Ceuta is the consequence of weak law and poor decisions implemented by the Spanish government.
"What that is is weak law, bad management," Trump said during the cabinet meeting.
Earlier in the day, mayor-president of Ceuta Juan Jesus Vivas said that about 60,000 people had entered Spanish Ceuta from Morocco in one day, and at least 34 immigrants had died. El Mundo newspaper reported that 25,000 of them had already returned to Morocco.
On Thursday, thousands of young people gathered at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta
. Hundreds of them managed to enter Spanish territory.