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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/trump-blames-situation-in-spains-ceuta-on-weak-law-bad-management-1124523943.html
Trump Blames Situation in Spain's Ceuta on 'Weak Law, Bad Management'
Trump Blames Situation in Spain's Ceuta on 'Weak Law, Bad Management'
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the migration crisis in Ceuta is the consequence of weak law and poor decisions implemented by the Spanish government.
2026-07-31T16:18+0000
2026-07-31T16:18+0000
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"What that is is weak law, bad management," Trump said during the cabinet meeting. Earlier in the day, mayor-president of Ceuta Juan Jesus Vivas said that about 60,000 people had entered Spanish Ceuta from Morocco in one day, and at least 34 immigrants had died. El Mundo newspaper reported that 25,000 of them had already returned to Morocco.On Thursday, thousands of young people gathered at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Hundreds of them managed to enter Spanish territory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/spain-deploys-military-to-ceuta-border-as-thousands-of-illegal-migrants-enter-1124521470.html
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Trump Blames Situation in Spain's Ceuta on 'Weak Law, Bad Management'

16:18 GMT 31.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the migration crisis in Ceuta is the consequence of weak law and poor decisions implemented by the Spanish government.
"What that is is weak law, bad management," Trump said during the cabinet meeting.
Earlier in the day, mayor-president of Ceuta Juan Jesus Vivas said that about 60,000 people had entered Spanish Ceuta from Morocco in one day, and at least 34 immigrants had died. El Mundo newspaper reported that 25,000 of them had already returned to Morocco.
On Thursday, thousands of young people gathered at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Hundreds of them managed to enter Spanish territory.
Migrants spend the night on the streets after crossing from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2026
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Spain Deploys Military to Ceuta Border as Thousands of Illegal Migrants Enter
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