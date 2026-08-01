https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/arms-military-equipment-deliveries-increased-fivefold-since-2022--mod-1124525280.html

Arms, Military Equipment Deliveries Increased Fivefold Since 2022 – MoD

Arms, Military Equipment Deliveries Increased Fivefold Since 2022 – MoD

Sputnik International

The deliveries of weapons and military equipment have increased five-fold since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Sanchik said.

2026-08-01T07:17+0000

2026-08-01T07:17+0000

2026-08-01T07:17+0000

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"Since the beginning of the special military operation, the volume of military equipment and materiel deliveries has increased five-fold, and weapons deliveries have increased 12-fold. It's worth noting that Russia's industrial complex is meeting the needs of our troops despite the harsh Western sanctions. Comprehensive work with industry has helped us to increase the supply of combat units with weapons and military equipment of all types of logistics to 97%," Sanchik said at the meeting at the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces' logistics service. At the same time, the Russian armed forces managed to reduce equipment recovery time by 15% and to cut major repair costs thanks to the incorporation of three repair plants into the Russian Defense Ministry, Sanchik added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/putin-strengthens-russias-armed-forces-with-new-troop-increase-1124304548.html

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