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Arms, Military Equipment Deliveries Increased Fivefold Since 2022 – MoD
Arms, Military Equipment Deliveries Increased Fivefold Since 2022 – MoD
Sputnik International
The deliveries of weapons and military equipment have increased five-fold since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Sanchik said.
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"Since the beginning of the special military operation, the volume of military equipment and materiel deliveries has increased five-fold, and weapons deliveries have increased 12-fold. It's worth noting that Russia's industrial complex is meeting the needs of our troops despite the harsh Western sanctions. Comprehensive work with industry has helped us to increase the supply of combat units with weapons and military equipment of all types of logistics to 97%," Sanchik said at the meeting at the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces' logistics service. At the same time, the Russian armed forces managed to reduce equipment recovery time by 15% and to cut major repair costs thanks to the incorporation of three repair plants into the Russian Defense Ministry, Sanchik added.
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Arms, Military Equipment Deliveries Increased Fivefold Since 2022 – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deliveries of weapons and military equipment have increased five-fold since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Sanchik said.
"Since the beginning of the special military operation, the volume of military equipment and materiel deliveries has increased five-fold, and weapons deliveries have increased 12-fold. It's worth noting that Russia's industrial complex is meeting the needs of our troops despite the harsh Western sanctions. Comprehensive work with industry has helped us to increase the supply of combat units with weapons and military equipment of all types of logistics to 97%," Sanchik said at the meeting at the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces' logistics service.
At the same time, the Russian armed forces
managed to reduce equipment recovery time by 15% and to cut major repair costs thanks to the incorporation of three repair plants into the Russian Defense Ministry, Sanchik added.
"Since the beginning of 2026, the volume of cargo delivered using unmanned systems has more than doubled. This year alone, over 15,000 motorized vehicles have already been delivered to assault units," Sanchik said.