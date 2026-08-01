https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/military-takes-key-sites-in-spains-ceuta-under-guard-amid-migrant-crisis-1124527360.html
Military Takes Key Sites in Spain's Ceuta Under Guard Amid Migrant Crisis
Military Takes Key Sites in Spain's Ceuta Under Guard Amid Migrant Crisis
Sputnik International
Military personnel, police and Civil Guard officers have been deployed in key areas of Spain's autonomous city of Ceuta in North Africa amid the ongoing migrant crisis, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
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Military vehicles and patrols are present in the city's central squares, near gas stations and around the main port. Reinforced units are also patrolling the main streets and transport hubs of the autonomous city. Troops and police are conducting spot checks, approaching suspicious individuals, identifying them and asking for documents. Security forces are patrolling public spaces and guarding infrastructure facilities where crowds may gather. The situation in Ceuta remains tense after a mass influx of migrants from Morocco. Spanish authorities have deployed additional security forces and military units to the city. On Friday, Ceuta's mayor-president Juan Jesus Vivas said about 60,000 people had entered the city from Morocco in a single day. Riots broke out in Ceuta amid the crisis. Local media put the death toll from the unrest at 67.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/more-than-50000-migrants-already-returned-to-morocco-from-spains-ceuta---reports-1124524418.html
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Military Takes Key Sites in Spain's Ceuta Under Guard Amid Migrant Crisis
Sputnik International
Military Takes Key Sites in Spain's Ceuta Under Guard Amid Migrant Crisis
2026-08-01T14:30+0000
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Military Takes Key Sites in Spain's Ceuta Under Guard Amid Migrant Crisis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Military personnel, police and Civil Guard officers have been deployed in key areas of Spain's autonomous city of Ceuta in North Africa amid the ongoing migrant crisis, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
Military vehicles and patrols are present in the city's central squares, near gas stations and around the main port. Reinforced units are also patrolling the main streets and transport hubs of the autonomous city.
Troops and police are conducting spot checks, approaching suspicious individuals, identifying them and asking for documents. Security forces are patrolling public spaces and guarding infrastructure facilities where crowds may gather.
The situation in Ceuta remains
tense after a mass influx of migrants from Morocco. Spanish authorities have deployed additional security forces and military units to the city.
On Friday, Ceuta's mayor-president Juan Jesus Vivas said about 60,000 people had entered the city from Morocco in a single day. Riots broke out in Ceuta amid the crisis. Local media put the death toll from the unrest at 67.