https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/spanish-authorities-begin-installing-sea-barriers-around-ceuta--reports-1124526581.html

Spanish Authorities Begin Installing Sea Barriers Around Ceuta – Reports

Spanish Authorities Begin Installing Sea Barriers Around Ceuta – Reports

Sputnik International

Spanish authorities started installing new barriers off the Tarajal beach in the enclave of Ceuta amid a surge in migrant arrivals, the Europa Press news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Spanish government.

2026-08-01T10:01+0000

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The barrier consists of an inflatable fence 500 meters (1,640 feet) long and 30 to 70 centimeters (12 to 27.5 inches) high, with an underwater section up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) deep, along with a line of buoys anchored to the seabed, the media said. A passage between the barrier elements will allow Civil Guard boats to patrol the border. The government said the night in Ceuta had passed "normally" and that migrant entries had completely stopped, while departures to Morocco continued without notable incidents, as cited in the report. On Friday, Ceuta's mayor-president Juan Jesus Vivas said that about 60,000 people had entered Ceuta from Morocco in one day. At least 57 of them have died, a newspaper reported. According to media reports, 25,000 had already returned to Morocco.

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