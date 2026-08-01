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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/spanish-authorities-begin-installing-sea-barriers-around-ceuta--reports-1124526581.html
Spanish Authorities Begin Installing Sea Barriers Around Ceuta – Reports
Spanish Authorities Begin Installing Sea Barriers Around Ceuta – Reports
Sputnik International
Spanish authorities started installing new barriers off the Tarajal beach in the enclave of Ceuta amid a surge in migrant arrivals, the Europa Press news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Spanish government.
2026-08-01T10:01+0000
2026-08-01T10:01+0000
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The barrier consists of an inflatable fence 500 meters (1,640 feet) long and 30 to 70 centimeters (12 to 27.5 inches) high, with an underwater section up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) deep, along with a line of buoys anchored to the seabed, the media said. A passage between the barrier elements will allow Civil Guard boats to patrol the border. The government said the night in Ceuta had passed "normally" and that migrant entries had completely stopped, while departures to Morocco continued without notable incidents, as cited in the report. On Friday, Ceuta's mayor-president Juan Jesus Vivas said that about 60,000 people had entered Ceuta from Morocco in one day. At least 57 of them have died, a newspaper reported. According to media reports, 25,000 had already returned to Morocco.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/trump-blames-situation-in-spains-ceuta-on-weak-law-bad-management-1124523943.html
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Spanish Authorities Begin Installing Sea Barriers Around Ceuta – Reports

10:01 GMT 01.08.2026
© AP Photo / Antonio SempereCivil Protection vessels assist in the installation of floating barriers off the coast of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
Civil Protection vessels assist in the installation of floating barriers off the coast of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2026
© AP Photo / Antonio Sempere
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spanish authorities started installing new barriers off the Tarajal beach in the enclave of Ceuta amid a surge in migrant arrivals, media reported on Saturday, citing the Spanish government.
The barrier consists of an inflatable fence 500 meters (1,640 feet) long and 30 to 70 centimeters (12 to 27.5 inches) high, with an underwater section up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) deep, along with a line of buoys anchored to the seabed, the media said. A passage between the barrier elements will allow Civil Guard boats to patrol the border.
The government said the night in Ceuta had passed "normally" and that migrant entries had completely stopped, while departures to Morocco continued without notable incidents, as cited in the report.
On Friday, Ceuta's mayor-president Juan Jesus Vivas said that about 60,000 people had entered Ceuta from Morocco in one day. At least 57 of them have died, a newspaper reported. According to media reports, 25,000 had already returned to Morocco.
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2026
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Trump Blames Situation in Spain's Ceuta on 'Weak Law, Bad Management'
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