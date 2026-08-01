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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/palestine-values-russias-consistent-position-on-jerusalem--foreign-minister-1124526303.html
Palestine Values Russia's Consistent Position on Jerusalem – Foreign Minister
Palestine Values Russia's Consistent Position on Jerusalem – Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Palestine values Russia's consistent position on the Jerusalem issue, Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin told Sputnik.
2026-08-01T09:55+0000
2026-08-01T09:55+0000
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"We demand that the international community take all necessary measures to resist this occupational policy, which deliberately and daily eliminates the 'two-state' principle. We stress the importance of Russia's support provided to Palestinians and the Palestine problem. Russia's position on the status of Jerusalem and its holy sites is consistent," the minister said. Israel considers Jerusalem its united and indivisible capital, placing special emphasis on the eastern districts and the historic Old City, which were captured from Jordan half a century ago and later annexed. However, most countries do not recognize the annexation, considering the city's status one of the core issues of the Middle Eastern conflict to be resolved on the basis of agreement with the Palestinians who claim East Jerusalem.
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Palestine Values Russia's Consistent Position on Jerusalem – Foreign Minister

09:55 GMT 01.08.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Afanasyeva / Go to the mediabankTemple Mount and the Qubbat al-Sakhrah (Dome of the Rock) mosque in Jerusalem
Temple Mount and the Qubbat al-Sakhrah (Dome of the Rock) mosque in Jerusalem - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestine values Russia's consistent position on the Jerusalem issue, Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin told Sputnik.
"We demand that the international community take all necessary measures to resist this occupational policy, which deliberately and daily eliminates the 'two-state' principle. We stress the importance of Russia's support provided to Palestinians and the Palestine problem. Russia's position on the status of Jerusalem and its holy sites is consistent," the minister said.
Israel considers Jerusalem its united and indivisible capital, placing special emphasis on the eastern districts and the historic Old City, which were captured from Jordan half a century ago and later annexed. However, most countries do not recognize the annexation, considering the city's status one of the core issues of the Middle Eastern conflict to be resolved on the basis of agreement with the Palestinians who claim East Jerusalem.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2026
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