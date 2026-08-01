https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russian-forces-liberate-olgovka-and-lyubitskoye-in-kharkov-and-zaporozhye-regions--mod-1124526722.html
Russian Forces Liberate Olgovka and Lyubitskoye Settlements in Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions — MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Olgovka and Lyubitskoye Settlements in Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions — MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces took control of the settlement of Olgovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-08-01T10:37+0000
2026-08-01T10:37+0000
2026-08-01T11:07+0000
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"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Zapad established control over the settlement of Olgovka in the Kharkov region," the statement read.Units of Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has taken control of Lyubitskoye settlement in the Zeporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine lost over 365 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said."The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 365 military personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, 12 vehicles, a counter-battery radar station and three artillery guns," the ministry said.This is in addition to over 225 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 340 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 150 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Liberate Olgovka and Lyubitskoye Settlements in Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions — MoD
10:37 GMT 01.08.2026 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 01.08.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces took control of the settlement of Olgovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Zapad established control over the settlement of Olgovka in the Kharkov region," the statement read.
Units of Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has taken control of Lyubitskoye settlement in the Zeporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
"Units of the Vostok group of forces advanced deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said.
The liberation of Lyubitskoye allowed Russian forces to expand their bridgehead on the Verkhnyaya Tersa River, creating conditions for further advances in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Ukraine lost over 365 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 365 military personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, 12 vehicles, a counter-battery radar station and three artillery guns," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 225 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 340 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 150 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.