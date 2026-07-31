https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/russian-forces-liberate-verovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124522170.html
Russian Forces Liberate Verovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Verovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlement of Verovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-07-31T09:34+0000
2026-07-31T09:34+0000
2026-07-31T09:34+0000
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"Yesterday control was established over the village of Verovka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Stenki in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 2,510 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 1,495 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 2,500 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,500 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,290 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 340 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian air defense forces took down 5,103 UAVs in the past week, the ministry added.Russian forces carried out one massive and 15 group strikes against Ukrainian military-related targets in the week, the ministry said, adding that Russia also struck 31 naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-liberates-ivashkino-zakharovka-settlements-in-kharkov-region---military-1124490163.html
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russian defense ministry, kharkov, russia, ukraine, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), russian armed forces
russian defense ministry, kharkov, russia, ukraine, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), russian armed forces
Russian Forces Liberate Verovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control over the settlement of Verovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Yesterday control was established over the village of Verovka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Stenki in the Donetsk People's Republic
, the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 2,510 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 2,510 military personnel, 13 armored combat vehicles, 35 vehicles, six field artillery guns, four electronic warfare and counter-battery warfare stations," the ministry said.
This is in addition to up to 1,495 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 2,500 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,500 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,290 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 340 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian air defense forces took down 5,103 UAVs in the past week, the ministry added.
"A total of 69 guided aerial bombs, seven US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers
, four Neptune long-range guided missiles and 5,103 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.
Russian forces carried out one massive and 15 group strikes against Ukrainian military-related targets in the week, the ministry said, adding that Russia also struck 31 naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.