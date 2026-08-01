https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/spanish-minister-slams-eu-selfishness-over-calls-to-suspend-spain-from-schengen-1124526926.html

Spanish Minister Slams EU 'Selfishness' Over Calls to Suspend Spain From Schengen

Spanish Minister Slams EU 'Selfishness' Over Calls to Suspend Spain From Schengen

Sputnik International

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska on Saturday accused some European countries of taking a selfish and irresponsible stance amid calls for Spain's temporary exclusion from the Schengen Area.

2026-08-01T14:21+0000

2026-08-01T14:21+0000

2026-08-01T14:24+0000

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fernando grande-marlaska

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He said most EU countries supported Spain. He recalled that Spain had shared the burden during migration crises in other European countries. "Here we are already talking either about duplicity or ignorance, about not knowing the situation. Because you know very well that Ceuta is not part of the Schengen Area. This has been used for absolutely political purposes," the minister said. Spanish Opposition Leader Urges EU to Engage in Protection of CeutaLeader of the Spanish right-wing opposition People's Party, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has urged the European Union to engage in the protection of Ceuta as it is the territory of the union and its external border, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.Protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ceuta must be a commitment of all 27 EU member states, the politician said, adding that the city is both Spanish and European territory, which means that its land border with Morocco is the EU's external border in Africa.Feijoo also said he had previously discussed the situation in Ceuta with European prime ministers and representatives of the European People's Party. The opposition leader said that his interlocutors had confirmed their willingness to consider the autonomous city's security a pan-European issue.Feijoo also called on Madrid not to enter into conflicts with its European partners over differences in migration policy.Thousands of illegal migrants still remain in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta and have no intention of leaving the region voluntarily,Feijoo said.Feijoo warned that the city has yet to return to normal life following the mass influx of migrants, and urged Madrid to strengthen security measures and ensure that those who entered the country illegally are returned to their countries of origin.In particular, he called for deploying an increased number of law enforcement, national police officers and military personnel in the city, strengthening the border perimeter around Ceuta and Melilla, and reforming the country's immigration laws.Earlier in the day, a number of EU states signed a letter addressed to the union's leadership and the Irish presidency in the Council of the European Union requesting an urgent videoconference of interior ministers amid the migration crisis in the Spanish city of Ceuta. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that 22 EU member states had signed a letter calling for strengthening of external borders of the bloc and measures against illegal migration.Ceuta is a Spanish enclave on the northern coast of Africa, located on the border with Morocco. Together with Melilla, it forms the only land border between the European Union and Africa and is considered a key route for illegal migration into the EU.In recent days, the enclave has experienced a massive influx of migrants. According to Spanish authorities, tens of thousands of people have illegally crossed the border and ended up in Ceuta.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/biggest-crisis-since-2021-whats-going-on-in-spains-ceuta-and-why-migration-pressure-is-rising-1124522525.html

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fernando grande-marlaska, spain, ceuta, italy, european union (eu), shengen zone, migrants, migrant crisis, giorgia meloni, europe