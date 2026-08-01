https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/ukraine-transfers-weapons-to-hot-spots-in-middle-east-africa---russian-official-1124525535.html

Ukraine Transfers Weapons to Hot Spots in Middle East, Africa - Russian Official

Ukraine Transfers Weapons to Hot Spots in Middle East, Africa - Russian Official

Sputnik International

Ukraine transfers some of weapons supplied to it to hot spots in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.

2026-08-01T07:24+0000

2026-08-01T07:24+0000

2026-08-01T07:24+0000

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"Weapons are supplied to hot spots in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East through the 'Ukrainian hub,'" Miroshnik said. He said Ukraine is currently one of the largest hubs for the illegal trade in arms, which is in huge quantities given to it by "Western partners."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250628/weapons-from-ukraine-reaching-terrorists-in-africa-latin-america-1122354171.html

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rodion miroshnik, ukraine, russian foreign ministry, weapons, arms, hot spots