https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/ukraine-transfers-weapons-to-hot-spots-in-middle-east-africa---russian-official-1124525535.html
Ukraine Transfers Weapons to Hot Spots in Middle East, Africa - Russian Official
Ukraine Transfers Weapons to Hot Spots in Middle East, Africa - Russian Official
Sputnik International
Ukraine transfers some of weapons supplied to it to hot spots in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
2026-08-01T07:24+0000
2026-08-01T07:24+0000
2026-08-01T07:24+0000
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"Weapons are supplied to hot spots in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East through the 'Ukrainian hub,'" Miroshnik said. He said Ukraine is currently one of the largest hubs for the illegal trade in arms, which is in huge quantities given to it by "Western partners."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250628/weapons-from-ukraine-reaching-terrorists-in-africa-latin-america-1122354171.html
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Ukraine Transfers Weapons to Hot Spots in Middle East, Africa - Russian Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine transfers some of weapons supplied to it to hot spots in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
"Weapons are supplied to hot spots in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East through the 'Ukrainian hub,'" Miroshnik said.
He said Ukraine is currently one of the largest hubs
for the illegal trade in arms, which is in huge quantities given to it by "Western partners."