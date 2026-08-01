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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/us-diplomatic-missions-in-middle-east-urge-americans-to-consider-departure-1124527616.html
US Diplomatic Missions in Middle East Urge Americans to Consider Departure
US Diplomatic Missions in Middle East Urge Americans to Consider Departure
Sputnik International
US embassies in Israel and several Arab countries on Saturday warned Americans about possible escalation of conflict in the Middle East and urged them to consider leaving the region.
2026-08-01T15:25+0000
2026-08-01T15:25+0000
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"Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation... Americans in the region should consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation," the US diplomatic mission in Israel said in a statement on X. Similar messages were posted by US embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar. US citizens outside the Middle East have also been urged to reconsider travel plans to and through the region. On July 8, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran. Iranian forces have responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries, with Tehran accusing Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/more-than-50000-us-troops-deployed-across-middle-east---us-centcom-1124465089.html
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US Diplomatic Missions in Middle East Urge Americans to Consider Departure

15:25 GMT 01.08.2026
© AP Photo / Hani MohammedHouthi Yemenis walk past the gate of the main entrance of the closed U.S. embassy after Yemeni police opened the road in front of it, in Sanaa, Yemen
Houthi Yemenis walk past the gate of the main entrance of the closed U.S. embassy after Yemeni police opened the road in front of it, in Sanaa, Yemen - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2026
© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US embassies in Israel and several Arab countries on Saturday warned Americans about possible escalation of conflict in the Middle East and urged them to consider leaving the region.
"Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation... Americans in the region should consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation," the US diplomatic mission in Israel said in a statement on X.
Similar messages were posted by US embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.
US citizens outside the Middle East have also been urged to reconsider travel plans to and through the region.
On July 8, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran.
Iranian forces have responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries, with Tehran accusing Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
More Than 50,000 US Troops Deployed Across Middle East - US CENTCOM
19 July, 07:09 GMT
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