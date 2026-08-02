https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/china-to-expand-cross-border-yuan-payments---central-bank-1124529991.html
China to Expand Cross-Border Yuan Payments - Central Bank
China to Expand Cross-Border Yuan Payments - Central Bank
Sputnik International
The People's Bank of China (PBC) said on Sunday it will develop the system of cross-border payments in yuan and expand international cooperation in this area in the second half of 2026.
2026-08-02T14:09+0000
2026-08-02T14:09+0000
2026-08-02T14:09+0000
world
china
india
shanghai
hong kong
payment
yuan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123359999_0:80:3072:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_d40e5c4b7225841b973f8c4ad9c9ceca.jpg
China "will promote the development of the cross-border yuan payment system, expand international cooperation in the field of cross-border payments, and improve the infrastructure for cross-border use of the digital yuan," the bank said in a statement. The bank also noted the necessity "to comprehensively develop the offshore yuan market, support the expansion of Shanghai's capabilities in the field of cross-border and offshore financial services, and strengthen Hong Kong's status as a key international center for offshore yuan transactions." On Saturday, the PBC held a meeting devoted to the operation of the bank in the second half of 2026.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/china-pakistan-move-away-from-usd-25-of-trade-already-in-yuan-1124182360.html
china
shanghai
hong kong
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123359999_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1a43ec9ec51186600303906e3326d0a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china, india, shanghai, hong kong, payment, yuan
china, india, shanghai, hong kong, payment, yuan
China to Expand Cross-Border Yuan Payments - Central Bank
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The People's Bank of China (PBC) said on Sunday it will develop the system of cross-border payments in yuan and expand international cooperation in this area in the second half of 2026.
China "will promote the development of the cross-border yuan payment system, expand international cooperation in the field of cross-border payments, and improve the infrastructure for cross-border use of the digital yuan
," the bank said in a statement.
The bank also noted the necessity "to comprehensively develop the offshore yuan market, support the expansion of Shanghai's capabilities in the field of cross-border and offshore financial services, and strengthen Hong Kong's status as a key international center for offshore yuan transactions."
On Saturday, the PBC held a meeting devoted to the operation of the bank in the second half of 2026.