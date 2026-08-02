https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/china-to-expand-cross-border-yuan-payments---central-bank-1124529991.html

China to Expand Cross-Border Yuan Payments - Central Bank

China to Expand Cross-Border Yuan Payments - Central Bank

Sputnik International

The People's Bank of China (PBC) said on Sunday it will develop the system of cross-border payments in yuan and expand international cooperation in this area in the second half of 2026.

2026-08-02T14:09+0000

2026-08-02T14:09+0000

2026-08-02T14:09+0000

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China "will promote the development of the cross-border yuan payment system, expand international cooperation in the field of cross-border payments, and improve the infrastructure for cross-border use of the digital yuan," the bank said in a statement. The bank also noted the necessity "to comprehensively develop the offshore yuan market, support the expansion of Shanghai's capabilities in the field of cross-border and offshore financial services, and strengthen Hong Kong's status as a key international center for offshore yuan transactions." On Saturday, the PBC held a meeting devoted to the operation of the bank in the second half of 2026.

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