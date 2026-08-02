https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/death-toll-rises-as-ceuta-migrant-crisis-deepens-1124529348.html
Death Toll Rises as Ceuta Migrant Crisis Deepens
Death Toll Rises as Ceuta Migrant Crisis Deepens
Sputnik International
The death toll among migrants trying to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco has reached 90, according to Spanish media reports citing sources.
2026-08-02T09:47+0000
2026-08-02T09:47+0000
2026-08-02T09:47+0000
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Spanish authorities have recovered 74 bodies, while Moroccan officials have retrieved 16 others.The crisis erupted in late July, when Ceuta experienced a mass influx of migrants from Morocco. Mayor-President Juan Jesús Vivas said around 60,000 people entered the enclave in a single day. Riots followed, prompting the deployment of additional police, Civil Guard, and military units.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/spanish-authorities-begin-installing-sea-barriers-around-ceuta--reports-1124526581.html
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europe, ceuta, morocco, migrants, migrant crisis, migration, death toll, spain
europe, ceuta, morocco, migrants, migrant crisis, migration, death toll, spain
Death Toll Rises as Ceuta Migrant Crisis Deepens
The death toll among migrants trying to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco has reached 90, according to Spanish media reports citing sources.
Spanish authorities have recovered 74 bodies, while Moroccan officials have retrieved 16 others.
The crisis erupted in late July, when Ceuta experienced
a mass influx of migrants from Morocco. Mayor-President Juan Jesús Vivas said around 60,000 people entered the enclave in a single day. Riots followed, prompting the deployment of additional police, Civil Guard, and military units.