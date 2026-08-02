https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/iran-will-use-us-threats-to-increase-combat-readiness---defense-minister-1124529504.html
Iran Will Use US Threats to Increase Combat Readiness - Defense Minister
Iran Will Use US Threats to Increase Combat Readiness - Defense Minister
Sputnik International
Iran will use threats from the United States as a ground to increase the country's combat readiness, Iranian Defense Minister Majid Ebn-e-Reza said on Sunday.
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"Although the enemy's recent statements are part of a psychological and cognitive warfare campaign, we consider every threat to be real and take it seriously. We will neither be taken by surprise nor remain passive. Rather, we use such threats to raise our level of preparedness, strengthen our deterrence, and further enhance our capabilities," the minister said on X. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the US and Iran was no longer valid.
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Iran Will Use US Threats to Increase Combat Readiness - Defense Minister
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will use threats from the United States as a ground to increase the country's combat readiness, Iranian Defense Minister Majid Ebn-e-Reza said on Sunday.
"Although the enemy's recent statements are part of a psychological and cognitive warfare campaign, we consider every threat to be real and take it seriously. We will neither be taken by surprise nor remain passive. Rather, we use such threats to raise our level of preparedness, strengthen our deterrence, and further enhance our capabilities," the minister said on X.
Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran
. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the US and Iran was no longer valid.