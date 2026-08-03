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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russian-forces-strike-two-dry-cargo-ships-in-port-of-nikolaev--mod-1124534060.html
Russian Forces Strike Two Dry Cargo Ships in Port of Nikolaev – MoD
Russian Forces Strike Two Dry Cargo Ships in Port of Nikolaev – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck two dry cargo ships unloading military cargo in the port of Nikolaev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-08-03T14:03+0000
2026-08-03T14:03+0000
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"As a result of drone strikes, two dry cargo ships unloading military cargo in the port of Nikolaev were struck," the statement read.The Russian armed forces struck two dry cargo ships carrying military supplies for Ukraine in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/drone-strikes-hit-cargo-ship-in-black-sea-carrying-military-supplies-for-ukrainian-forces---mod-1124530108.html
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Russian Forces Strike Two Dry Cargo Ships in Port of Nikolaev – MoD

14:03 GMT 03.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat work of a UAV crew on the Kupyansk sector of the front
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck two dry cargo ships unloading military cargo in the port of Nikolaev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of drone strikes, two dry cargo ships unloading military cargo in the port of Nikolaev were struck," the statement read.
The Russian armed forces struck two dry cargo ships carrying military supplies for Ukraine in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Two dry cargo ships carrying military supplies were struck in the Black Sea," the statement read.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Drone Strikes Hit Cargo Ship in Black Sea Carrying Military Supplies for Ukrainian Forces - MoD
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