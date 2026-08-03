https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russian-forces-strike-two-dry-cargo-ships-in-port-of-nikolaev--mod-1124534060.html

Russian Forces Strike Two Dry Cargo Ships in Port of Nikolaev – MoD

Russian Forces Strike Two Dry Cargo Ships in Port of Nikolaev – MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces struck two dry cargo ships unloading military cargo in the port of Nikolaev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-08-03T14:03+0000

2026-08-03T14:03+0000

2026-08-03T14:03+0000

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"As a result of drone strikes, two dry cargo ships unloading military cargo in the port of Nikolaev were struck," the statement read.The Russian armed forces struck two dry cargo ships carrying military supplies for Ukraine in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/drone-strikes-hit-cargo-ship-in-black-sea-carrying-military-supplies-for-ukrainian-forces---mod-1124530108.html

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nikolaev, black sea, russia, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, drone strike, drone, drone attack, drone warfare, ukraine